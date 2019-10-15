App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2019 05:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Wipro Q2 profit rises 7% QoQ, guides Q3 dollar revenue growth at 0.8-2.8%

IT services revenue in dollar terms increased 0.5 percent sequentially to $2,048.9 million while the same in constant currency grew 1.1 percent QoQ.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Software services provider Wipro reported a 7 percent sequential growth in second quarter profit at Rs 2,552.7 crore while the guidance for Q3 was ahead of analyst estimates.

Profit in the quarter ended June 2019 stood at Rs 2,387.6 crore.

As the street generally follows the company's IT services business that grew by 2.1 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 14,656.1 crore in September quarter.

Close

IT services revenue in dollar terms increased 0.5 percent sequentially to $2,048.9 million while the same in constant currency grew 1.1 percent QoQ.

related news

"We had a good in-quarter execution on both revenues and margins. The overall growth was broad-based with 6 out of 7 industry verticals growing on a YoY basis and we signed a large deal in India aligned to our strategy of taking global offerings to India customers," Abidali Z Neemuchwala, CEO and Managing Director said.

The company expects its revenue from IT Services business in the range of $2,065 million to $2,106 million in December quarter, a growth of 0.8-2.8 percent over the September quarter, which was ahead of analysts estimates.

The poll of analysts conducted by CNBC-TV18 had expected Q3 guidance at 0-2 percent growth QoQ.

At operating level, IT services' earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell 0.1 percent sequentially to Rs 2,650.7 crore and margin contracted 40 bps to 18.1 percent in quarter ended September 2019, impacted by wage revision.

Wipro's wage revision cycle is effective from June 1 of every year.

Operating performance was ahead of analyst estimates of Rs 2,549 crore and 17.5 percent for the quarter respectively, according to a CNBC-TV18 poll.

"We delivered operating margins in a tight range after absorbing the impact of two months of the wage hike. Growth remains our priority and we remain invested for future," Jatin Dalal, Chief Financial Officer said.

Wipro successfully completed the buyback program of 32.31 crore equity shares in September. This has resulted in a total cash outflow of Rs 10,500 crore, the company said.



The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 15, 2019 04:18 pm

tags #Results #Wipro

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.