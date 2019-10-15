Wipro Q2: IT services revenue to grow over 1%, but wage hikes may impact margin

Wipro, country's fourth-largest IT company by market capitalisation, is expected to report a decline in profit for the quarter ended September 2019, impacted by lower other income and contraction in the margin. Numbers will be announced on October 15.

Brokerage houses expect the sequential decline in bottomline in the range of 2-8 percent over the previous quarter.

The street generally considers company's IT services business, which is expected to show over 1 percent growth in constant currency revenue QoQ, which is in the middle of the given guidance range of 0-2 percent, according to brokerages.

The growth is likely to be impacted by weak growth in BFSI vertical due to lower IT spending by European banks.

"We expect constant currency revenue growth of 1.2 percent and cross-currency headwind of 70 bps on a QoQ basis. We expect weak growth from the financial services vertical and steady growth in others," said Kotak Institutional Equities which expects 2.1 percent fall in profit QoQ.

Wipro generally gives guidance for next quarter. According to brokerage houses, the company is expected to guide 0-3 percent growth in constant currency revenue for Q3FY20.

As the IT company's wage revision cycle is effective from June 1 of every year, the margin is expected to see some contraction compared to the previous quarter, though cost optimisation measures may provide some support.

"IT Services EBIT margins are expected to decline by around 20bps QoQ to 18.2 percent due to the full quarter impact of wage increments," Emkay Research said.

But its year-on-year reported EBIT margin will likely increase by 324 bps, largely on account of 360 bps impact from the settlement of the lawsuit

with National Grid, Kotak said.

Completion of buyback in September is likely to impact the company's treasury income. The company has extinguished 5.5 percent of the equity as part of the buyback program.