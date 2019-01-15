App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2019 12:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Wipro jumps 6% as board to consider issue of bonus shares later this week

Board will also consider a proposal for issue of bonus shares later this week.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Wipro shares rallied 6 percent intraday Tuesday ahead of board meeting later this week to consider the issue of bonus shares.

The meeting of the board of directors will be held over January 17-18, 2019 to consider and approve the condensed audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company under IndAS for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and declaration of interim dividend, if any, for the financial year 2018-19.

In addition, the board will also consider a proposal for issue of bonus shares at the aforesaid meeting.

The financial results and issue of bonus shares would be finally approved by the board on the evening of January 18, 2019, the IT services company said.

The trading window for dealing in the securities of the company has been closed from December 16, 2018 till the closing hours of January 20, 2019, it added.

Overall rally in IT stocks was also because of depreciation in rupee that breached 71 against the US dollar for the first time since December 18, 2018, down 11 paise from previous close.

The Nifty IT index gained more than 2 percent today.

At 12:14 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 329.60, up Rs 16.25, or 5.19 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jan 15, 2019 12:49 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Wipro

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.