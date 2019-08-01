App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2019 12:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Wipro gains 4% after SEBI approves Rs 10,500-crore share buyback

This would be the third buyback by Wipro. The IT major had last conducted a Rs 11,000-crore share buyback in November 2017 and Rs 2,500 crore worth of shares buyback in 2016.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Wipro gained 4 percent intraday on August 1 after market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) approved share buyback proposal.

Following the approval, the company said it would dispatch the Letter of Offer for the buyback to eligible shareholders appearing on the record date of June 21, 2019, on or before August 6, 2019.

The company received final comments from SEBI on July 30 with respect to the Draft Letter of Offer.

Close

Wipro said the buyback will open on August 14 and close on August 28, 2019. "The last date for settlement of bids on the stock exchange is September 9."

related news

The company, on April 16 this year, had approved a buyback for up to 32.3 crore shares (representing 5.35 percent of the total paid-up equity share capital) at Rs 325 per share totalling up to Rs 10,500 crore.

This would be the third buyback by Wipro. The IT major had last conducted a Rs 11,000-crore share buyback in November 2017 and Rs 2,500 crore worth of shares buyback in 2016.

As per SEBI guidelines, a company can buy back its shares only once in 12 months. A company is not allowed to make any offer of buyback within a period of one year reckoned from the date of expiry of buyback period of the preceding buyback offer if any, as per rules.

The stock was quoting at Rs 272.00, up Rs 6.65, or 2.51 percent on the BSE at 1224 hours.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 1, 2019 12:56 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Wipro

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.