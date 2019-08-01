Wipro gains 4% after SEBI approves Rs 10,500-crore share buyback

Shares of Wipro gained 4 percent intraday on August 1 after market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) approved share buyback proposal.

Following the approval, the company said it would dispatch the Letter of Offer for the buyback to eligible shareholders appearing on the record date of June 21, 2019, on or before August 6, 2019.

The company received final comments from SEBI on July 30 with respect to the Draft Letter of Offer.

Wipro said the buyback will open on August 14 and close on August 28, 2019. "The last date for settlement of bids on the stock exchange is September 9."

The company, on April 16 this year, had approved a buyback for up to 32.3 crore shares (representing 5.35 percent of the total paid-up equity share capital) at Rs 325 per share totalling up to Rs 10,500 crore.

This would be the third buyback by Wipro. The IT major had last conducted a Rs 11,000-crore share buyback in November 2017 and Rs 2,500 crore worth of shares buyback in 2016.

As per SEBI guidelines, a company can buy back its shares only once in 12 months. A company is not allowed to make any offer of buyback within a period of one year reckoned from the date of expiry of buyback period of the preceding buyback offer if any, as per rules.