App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 08, 2019 01:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Wipro falls 5% after a block deal worth nearly Rs 700 crore

About 2.67 crore shares changed hands in a single block deal on the BSE at Rs 260 per share, reports CNBC-TV18.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Wipro shares plunged 5 percent intraday on Friday after nearly Rs 700 crore worth of shares changed hands in a block deal on March 8.

The stock was quoting at Rs 257.45, down Rs 11.35, or 4.22 percent on the BSE, at 12:25 hours IST.

About 2.67 crore shares changed hands in a single block deal on the BSE at Rs 260 per share, reports CNBC-TV18.

The trading volumes jumped by more than 32-fold to 10,37,549 shares, compared to its five day average of 32,044 shares on the BSE.

The Azim Premji Trust, part of the promoter group that owns 74.3 percent in the software services provider, plans to sell a minimum of 0.29 percent, or 1.78 crore shares through block deals, BloombergQuint said quoting people familiar the news. The term sheet has a greenshoe option allowing a total sale of 0.44 percent or up to 2.67 crore shares, it added.

Among stocks available in the Nifty IT index (which was down 0.7 percent), Wipro was the biggest loser, followed by HCL Technologies (down 1.65 percent) and Infosys (0.86 percent).
First Published on Mar 8, 2019 01:59 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Wipro

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Kerala Maoist Encounter Fake? Resort Manager Says Rebels Were 'Polite' ...

Tamilrockers At It Again, Leaks Brie Larson's Captain Marvel

Hair Goes Nothing: Japanese Sumo Wrestlers Forced to Shave Off Their ' ...

Samajwadi Party Was Richest Regional Party in 2018, DMK and TRS Follow ...

India Wear Camouflaged Caps at Ranchi ODI in Tribute to Armed Forces

Avengers Endgame: Mark Ruffalo Steals Thor's Hammer from His Trailer, ...

'Can The Govt Get My Husband To Make Tea?' Indian Housewives are Tired ...

Agarwal & Shaw Narrowly Miss On Required Criteria for Central Contract ...

Team India Pays Tribute to Pulwama Soldiers by Donning Army Caps in OD ...

The gender gap: What needs to be done by women for women

More women on board could improve performance, says BofA ML

One small step for a woman, one giant leap for womankind in planned sp ...

Airlines promise many goodies on Women's Day

Women's Day 2019: There are only 23 women fund managers out of total 2 ...

CNBCTV18 Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade marginally lower amid slowdo ...

These five investment ideas by Centrum Broking can give you 12-52% ret ...

Arvind Fashions climbs 5 percent on listing

Granules India shares jump 10% after promoters sell stake

Badla movie review: Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan team up for a m ...

Mamata Banerjee sticks to tradition, launches Lok Sabha election campa ...

Drying rivers of Madhya Pradesh: Narmada on the cusp of extinction wit ...

Paul Manafort, Donald Trump's former campaign chief, sentenced to 'sho ...

The 'psuedo'-feminism problem: Why people are compelled to brand other ...

ISL 2018-19: Spirited NorthEast United force Bengaluru FC to pin hopes ...

Hindu Kush Himalayas witness growth in hydropower projects, despite cl ...

Why a full-blown unemployment crisis is awaiting India’s next govt; ...

How the online space for women is in a crisis and what needs to be don ...

Badla movie review: Amitabh Bachchan's film will entice you only if yo ...

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI in Ranchi: India look ...

International Women’s Day 2019: Vidya Balan’s post is inspired by ...

International Women's Day 2019: Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha star along ...

Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji shares glimpses of the 'rejected but not forg ...

Women’s Day 2019: Sonali Bendre thanks her pillars of strength in th ...

International Women’s Day 2019: Here are some Indian sportswomen who ...

Kat Von D will not have a ‘healthy’ year ahead, predict the stars
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.