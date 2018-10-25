App
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2018 10:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Wipro dips 4% after Q2 numbers; CLSA maintains sell call with target Rs 300

Morgan Stanley maintained underweight rating on stock with a target at Rs 300 per share.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Wipro shed 4 percent intraday Thursday after company reported a fall in its September quarter net profit.

The company has registered a 10 percent fall (QoQ) in second quarter net profit to Rs 1890 crore against Rs 2120.8 crore in quarter ended June 2018.

Meanwhile, company's revenue rose by 2.3 percent to Rs 14,567.9 crore from Rs 14,230.6 crore.

For the quarter ended September, the company's IT services revenue increased by 5 percent to Rs 14,377.3 crore.

CLSA has maintained sell call on the stock with a target of Rs 300 per share. It Q2FY19 print saw sharp margin beat, while digital business was strong and client mining was volatile.

Morgan Stanley maintained underweight rating on stock with a target at Rs 300 per share. The company's Q2'19 performance was better than expectations. The company continues to lag the industry and peers.

At 10:31 hrs Wipro was quoting at Rs 311.30, up Rs 2.15, or 0.70 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Oct 25, 2018 10:38 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

