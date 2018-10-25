Wipro dips 4% after Q2 numbers; CLSA maintains sell call with target Rs 300

Shares of Wipro shed 4 percent intraday Thursday after company reported a fall in its September quarter net profit.

The company has registered a 10 percent fall (QoQ) in second quarter net profit to Rs 1890 crore against Rs 2120.8 crore in quarter ended June 2018.

Meanwhile, company's revenue rose by 2.3 percent to Rs 14,567.9 crore from Rs 14,230.6 crore.

For the quarter ended September, the company's IT services revenue increased by 5 percent to Rs 14,377.3 crore.

CLSA has maintained sell call on the stock with a target of Rs 300 per share. It Q2FY19 print saw sharp margin beat, while digital business was strong and client mining was volatile.

Morgan Stanley maintained underweight rating on stock with a target at Rs 300 per share. The company's Q2'19 performance was better than expectations. The company continues to lag the industry and peers.

At 10:31 hrs Wipro was quoting at Rs 311.30, up Rs 2.15, or 0.70 percent on the BSE.