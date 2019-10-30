Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian market

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Oct 30, 2019 08:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Earnings today:
Oil update:
Asian markets update:
US markets update:
Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term
The festive cheer continues on D-Street as both Sensex and Nifty50 broke above crucial resistance levels on October 29. The Nifty50 closed above its crucial resistance level of 11,700-11,770 and is all set to make an attempt towards 12000 levels.
Hot Stocks: Use dips to create fresh long positions in Nifty; support seen at 11,700
Momentum is likely to be tilted towards bulls in the coming sessions as well and any dip into the prices should be used to create fresh longs
Government forms high-level panel to look at bailout package for telcos: The government has constituted a committee of secretaries to explore a financial bailout package for the telecom sector by lowering spectrum charges as well as ending the era of free mobile phone calls and dirt cheap data as companies look at the government for avoiding payment of thousands of crores of rupees in overdue statutory levies.
The Committee of Secretaries, headed by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, has been asked to examine "all aspects" of "financial stress" faced by service providers such as Bharti Airtel and Vodafone-Idea and suggest measures to mitigate them, sources in the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) said.
Stocks in the news: Tata Chemicals, SKF India, PVR, BEML, InterGlobe, Lemon Tree
Here are the stocks that are in news today: Results on October 30: Tata Chemicals, Container Corporation, Tata Global Beverages, United Bank Of India, Graphite India, Heritage Foods, Indoco Remedies, JK TYRE, OnMobile Global, PTC India, Quess Corp, Sonata Software Megasoft's executive director Duvvur Sudhakar Reddy resigns w.e.f.
Early on D-Street: Nifty may retest lifetime highs above 11,800, critical support at 11,627
The festive cheer continues on D-Street as both Sensex and Nifty50 broke above crucial resistance levels on October 29. The Nifty50 closed above its crucial resistance level of 11,700-11,770 and is all set to make an attempt towards 12000 levels.
Market Headstart: Nifty50 seen opening higher; Indigo, Bharti Airtel eyed
The Nifty50 is expected to open higher on October 30 even though most of the Asian markets are stuck in a range ahead of the outcome of the US Federal Reserve meeting.
Earnings today: Tata Chemicals, Container Corporation, Tata Global Beverages, United Bank Of India, Graphite India, Heritage Foods, Indoco Remedies, JK TYRE, OnMobile Global, PTC India, Quess Corp and Sonata Software are among the companies that will release their September quarter scorecards today.
Oil update: US crude falling for the third day after an industry report that stocks at the Cushing delivery hub for the benchmark rose last week, shrugging off a drop in overall inventories. Brent crude was down 15 cents, or 0.2 percent, at $61.44 a barrel after gaining 2 cents on Tuesday.