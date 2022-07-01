Windfall gains tax to dent last defence against bears

The government has decided to levy a meaningful tax on benefits accruing to domestic oil producers and refiners from near eight-year high global crude oil prices through the imposition of the much-dreaded windfall gains tax.

The Centre has imposed high special excise duties on export of petrol and diesel refined at home while also imposing a special excise on crude oil production.

Crude oil producers will now have to pay a special additional excise duty of $240 per tonne of oil produced by them while refiners will be charged a special excise duty of Rs 12 per litre on their diesel exports and Rs 5 per litre on their petrol exports.

As per the government, the taxes have been imposed to check a recent surge in export of refined crude oil products by some domestic refiners. Reliance Industries, for example, has seen upgrades in earnings from a clutch of brokerages due to the reported benefits from buying sanction-hit Russian oil at cheap discounts and selling them onto starved markets in Europe and the US at hefty premiums.

Similarly, the government argued that the new cess on domestic crude oil production was against the backdrop of windfall gains made by producers owing to the sharp rise in global crude oil prices, which are now trading handsomely above the $100 per barrel mark.

The government’s move could be seen in the interest of the public in order to ensure adequate domestic supply after reports of fuel shortages at private pumps as well as to ensure it balances its books after taking cuts in excise duty on domestic retail fuel recently.

For the stock market investor, though, the hit will be two-fold. Investors have lapped up shares of domestic refiners and oil producers such as Chennai Petroleum, Mangalore Refinery, Reliance Industries, ONGC and Oil India in 2022 given the rosy earnings outlook for the sector.

Investments in the oil and gas sector will now come under severe pressure as reflected in the 5-10 percent cuts in several stocks of the sector on July 1.

Beyond the first order effects, the second order effects of the government’s move will be felt on the aggregate earnings expectations of the Nifty 50 companies.

According to a recent poll of fund managers by Moneycontrol, asset managers expect at least 10-15 percent growth in Nifty 50 earnings. Individual brokerages have an even more optimistic number of 18-20 percent growth in aggregate earnings per share of the Nifty 50.

The aggregate earnings expectations are likely to see sharp cuts as the oil and gas sector’s contribution will come under threat. According to brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities, oil, gas and consumable fuels industry was set to account for 30 percent of the incremental profits generated by the Nifty 50 in 2022-23.

The oil and gas sector’s contribution to Nifty 50 earnings in 2022-23 was expected to be the highest after banks, which are likely to contribute 37 percent to the incremental profits in the current financial year.

Seemingly, the government has said that the new duties will have no major impact on the price of domestic diesel and petrol suggesting that fuel-consuming sectors like cement, and indirectly consumer staples are unlikely to be able to offset any loss of earnings in the oil and gas sector for the Nifty 50.

With liquidity increasingly becoming tighter, foreign investors incessantly selling stocks, interest rates rising and retail investors likely withdrawing from the market, sturdy earnings was the last defence of equity bulls.

That defence, too, is now breached.