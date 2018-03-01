App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Feb 26, 2018 01:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Will not put my money in anything other than equities: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

Markets right now are not technically able to go down but that could happen a year later.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After a euphoric rise seen in the calendar year 2017, the Indian market is not ready to go down that is the word coming from the big bull, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala on the sidelines of Trust India Debt Capital Market Summit which was held in Mumbai on Friday.

After the recent fall that was seen in India equity markets, Jhunjhunwala said that he is in a dilemma in which technically the market is not prepared to go down and you have the highest PE’s in the history at the lowest level of profits-to-GDP.

The question Jhunjhunwala put across to the panelist is ‘has the market priced itself for the increase in profit growth’? This is something which all of us has to mull.

Showing his confidence towards the equity markets, Jhunjhunwala said that he is not going to put his money anywhere else apart from equities.

related news

But, at the same time, he cautions investors to have one eye on valuations and don’t get fooled or blinded by the extraordinary gains made in the portfolio in the year 2017. But, the question he put across was that if there a possibility of sub-moderate gains in the next 2-3 years.

Commenting on the investors’ psychology, Jhunjhunwala said that when you have a lot of gains made in 3-4 years. We get blinded by the momentum and we believe that gains are here to stay.

Markets right now are not technically able to go down but that could happen a year later.

Commenting on the valuations, Jhunjhunwala said all stocks which have PE of over 30x have 15-20% growth, had cash flows greater than operating profit and payout ratio of 30-40%.

tags #Market Edge

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC