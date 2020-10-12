172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|will-not-accept-claim-from-shah-group-builders-investors-after-october-16-sebi-5954351.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2020 06:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Will not accept claim from Shah Group Builders' investors after October 16: SEBI

SEBI, which initiated the refund process for investors of Shah Group Builders, last month asked them to submit bank details as well as other documents by September 18.

PTI

Markets regulator SEBI on Monday said it will not accept any claim for the refund of money from investors of Shah Group Builders after October 16.

SEBI, which initiated the refund process for investors of Shah Group Builders, last month asked them to submit bank details as well as other documents by September 18.

However, claim forms from the investors were received even beyond the due date as many investors became aware of the refund process subsequent to the stipulated date, SEBI said in a public notice on Monday.

Close

It further said considering the COVID- 19 outbreak and the resultant lockdown restrictions imposed in March, claims received even after the stipulated date were accepted.

"Considering that sufficient opportunity and time have been given to the investors of Shah Group Builders to submit their claim forms, it is hereby informed that no claims shall be accepted after close of office hours on October 16, 2020,” SEBI said.

Shah Group had raised over Rs 6 crore through the issuance of shares to more than 1,500 people between July-November 2008 without complying with the regulatory provisions applicable for a public issue.
First Published on Oct 12, 2020 06:38 pm

tags #Business #Market news #SEBI #Shah Group Builders

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.