Will Nifty touch 12,000 in the holiday-shortened week of Diwali?  

The Nifty rose 3.1 percent for the week ended October 18 and is just 2.9 percent away from the psychological level of 12,000.

Can the Nifty repeat last week's performance? Well, analysts are positive on markets, though touching 12,000 in just four trading sessions would be tough but not entirely impossible, due to the presence of various resistance levels.

Indian market would remain shut on Monday, October 21, on account of Maharashtra elections.

Global and domestic cues have stabilised and foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have turned net buyers in Indian equity markets in the last six trading sessions, giving hope to the bulls.

The Nifty looks buoyant for further up move after the recent surge but 11,700-11,800 levels would be tough to cross in this week. In the case of profit-taking, 11,540-11,370 zone would provide the much-needed support, suggest experts.

“It could be the most onerous task but not impossible to hit the level of 12,000. I feel results on index giants like Reliance and HDFC Bank are already discounted,” Shrikant Chouhan, Senior Vice-President, Equity Technical Research, Kotak Securities told Moneycontrol.

“However, if positive surprises hit the street in terms of stake sale of Indian refineries to foreign investors, voting in the favor of BREXIT, fall in dollar index or development on the US-China tariff front would help the market to hit the challenging targets in the short term,” he said.

In the last few days, the market has witnessed decent FII and DII net inflows indicating a revival in sentiments. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have infused a net sum of Rs 5,072 crore into the Indian capital markets in October so far.

“The level of 12,000 is a definite target once we are able to close above 11,740. There is underperformance from the banking space as the buying which was usually leading in banking in case of strength is now expanded to Auto space which added almost 13 percent, followed by Energy (11 percent) and Financials and FMCG (9 percent), over last 1 month,” Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research told Moneycontrol.

“Banking stood at a decent 7 percent. So, it is pretty much the sector rotation we have seen as investors are now optimistic in these spaces which were lagging for the last few months,” he said.