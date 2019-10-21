Will it be a terrific Tuesday for RIL after Q2 show? Here's what experts feel

Record-high quarterly profit and positive reviews by most brokerages are expected to boost the scrip of Reliance Industries (RIL) in the long-term.

However, the stock may see some consolidation on October 22 - which will be the first session after the company's Q2 results, according to experts.

"The petchem and refinery numbers may disappoint the market. The retail and Jio business numbers are positive but their effect will be neutralised by the petchem and refinery business numbers. The stock may see some consolidation at the current level," SP Tulsian of sptulsian.com told CNBC-TV18.

According to Tulsian, the market was expecting a better show from the core business and expected an increase in gross refining margin. As the stock has seen healthy gains during recent times, the stock may see some profit-booking at the current level.

Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Group Chairman of Inditrade Capital, said there may be some amount of profit-booking on Tuesday as a similar trend has been noticed in the past as well. After quarterly results, some stocks tend to correct slightly, he added.

However, both Tulsian and Bandyopadhyay are positive on the stock for the long-term.

Analysts are of the view that the stock is trading near its all-time high and an upwards move in the near-term is unlikely as the quarterly numbers showed softer gross refining margin (GRM) for the company.

Ambareesh Baliga, an independent market expert, told CNBC TV18 that he does not see any huge upside for the stock on Tuesday and at best it could hold to the current level or may see some correction.

Market expert Prakash Diwan said the numbers on petchem side are not as disappointing as it was expected to be. "The next move of the stock will depend on key management announcements," he said.

Sanjiv Bhasin, Executive VP - markets and corporate affairs at IIFL Securities, has maintained a positive view on the stock and said that any correction in the stock is a buying opportunity.

"Ahead of the earnings, the decision to charge 6 paise per minute to customers as interconnect user charge (IUC) was a big trigger. The stock may be fully priced for the near-term, but all declines will be buying opportunities. The stock can be a market outperformer in the slightly medium-term. We have a 'buy' recommendation on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,650," Bhasin said.

On the other hand, Sameer Kalra, Founder of Target Investing expects shares of RIL to open on a positive note on October 22.

"Reliance industries will open positive as consumer business profit growth increased and cash flow improved in all segments with lower capex," Kalra said.

(Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust, which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd)