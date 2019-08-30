Will FM's aid reduce market pain? Here is what you should do

Raghvendra Nath

After an interminable wait, the markets had something to cheer about when the Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman announced a series of measures that were intended to rejuvenate the economy.

The most important ones were the revocation of the hiked surcharge on Capital Gains Tax , sops for the auto sector and the recapitalisation of banks.

Levying an exorbitant surcharge on Capital Gains was a bad idea from the beginning. And the gaffe got compounded because the FPI trusts came under the ambit, but the FPI companies did not.

To make the matter worse, the Finance Minister refused to admit the mistake or the oversight and went on to say that the trusts should convert themselves to companies if they want to save tax.

FPIs are pure investors and they have no other interest in the country. To levy different taxes to different foreign entities depending on whether they are individuals, trusts or companies just does not make sense.

Thankfully, better sense has prevailed. But the damage to the sentiment was already done. Hopefully, the government would be more careful before announcing a measure in future.

The auto sector accounts for almost 7.5 percent of the GDP. In the auto sector the measures they have announced will take time before they have any effect.

The auto sector is in such a major slowdown that few announcements like this may not take the sector out of it. So most of these measures like increase in depreciation from 15 percent to 30 percent or the BS IV vehicles being allowed for their life time may take a little time before they have any positive impact.

The woes of the auto sector are primarily due to consumption slowdown and the stress in the banking and financial services sector. So any impact of the government measures is going to be minimal.

The upfronting of Rs 70,000 crore towards recapitalization of banks is a good move. However, a lot of this fresh recapitalization may go away by way of fresh stress like DHFL and many others. So only a portion of this money would be available to the banks for growth.

Again, the issue with the banks is not of a shortage of funds. RBI has been maintaining surplus liquidity for almost an year now. But the risk appetite of Banks is at new lows, and they are unwilling to extend credit. Somehow the spate of NPAs have spooked the management and no one is willing to take the risk of extending large loans for capex.

Most of the other measures were operational easing, some of which have already been talked about before.

From the equity market’s perspective, these measures are too few and may only create some short term cheer. The only thing that the market can now take relief is that the government is cognisant of the economy’s woes and is ready to act to prevent any substantial slowdown. The risk appetite in the market is low, and unless earnings pick up, the equity market is unlikely to witness any sustainable rally.

While the long term story of India is unquestionable, the short term pain of slowdown is not going to go away easily. It will be interesting to watch how the various risks in the global economy play out. While, most of the risks of economic slowdown have been priced in by the markets, any major downturn in US or China and still have a downward pressure on Indian Equities.

From investor’s perspective, it doesn’t make sense to exit the markets right now after we have witnessed the pain for 18 months now. The economic cycles have shortened and it would not be surprising if the economy stages a smart recovery in the next three to four quarters. I would actually recommend that investors should increase their allocation in equities at this stage as so many stocks and sectors are now available at much reasonable valuations.

(The author is MD at Ladderup Wealth Management.)