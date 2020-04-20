Will cash-rich firms help investors ride out COVID-19 storm? 12 companies worth looking at

The Indian market has rallied by about 24 percent from its recent lows but is still down by more than 20 percent from its high. In the process, however, quality bluechip companies have fallen to their multi-year lows as coronavirus outbreak continues to spread and also hurt the economy across the world.

Experts feel that companies with strong cash on books and those generating fresh cash flows consistently are better placed to ride the COVID-19 storm.

“As we know, ‘cash is king’ in times of crisis and provides a cushion. Companies that have a strong balance sheet and strong cash flows and thus, have significant cash per share will be protected from the downside,” Paras Bothra, President, Equity Research, Ashika Stock Broking, told Moneycontrol.

Though some of the companies may be trading at rich valuations but could well be considered a good buy on dips, say experts.

Goldman Sachs, in a recent report, highlighted that in the current challenging environment, markets are likely to reward companies generating high free-cash flows and thus could manage their debt (deleveraging) and other obligations, including dividend payouts.

“We screen for GS buy-rated stocks with FCF yield of at least 5%. Our screen of 12 stocks generates 7.8% FCF yield on average and offers more than 20% EPS growth CAGR over this year and next,” said the report.

There are 12 companies with a market cap of more than $1 billion that fall in the category of high-cash flow generating companies, which include names like RIL, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, ITC, Power Grid, BPCL and Tech Mahindra among others.

Note: These companies are for reference and not buy or sell ideas from Goldman Sachs