Will bulls allow the 'September bear party' in 2021?

August was really a superb month for the equity market as the benchmark indices touched new milestones and rallied about 9 percent. IT, oil and gas, and power stocks hogged the limelight, with more than a 10 percent rally during the month, followed by FMCG (8 percent) and banks (6 percent).

Investors hope the momentum will continue in September, given the positives like the Fed's dovish stance, renewed buying by foreign institutional investors (FIIs), further opening up of the economy by states, increase in the pace of vaccination across the country and consistent government measures to boost the economy.

Experts feel the momentum could continue in September but there could be a bit of consolidation, especially after the stellar rally in August.

Why the script can be different this time

The last 10 year’s data indicated that September was largely in favour of bears as the market registered negative returns in the month in six years.

The Nifty50 fell 3.43 percent in September 2020, followed by 6.4 percent in September 2018, 1 percent in September 2017, 1.6 percent in September 2016, 0.66 percent in September 2015, and 1.15 percent in September 2011.

Bulls favoured September only in four out of 10 years. In September 2019, the Nifty50 surged 4 percent, followed by a 0.13 percent gain in September 2014, a nearly 5 percent rally in September 2013, and 7.3 percent jump in September 2012.

"We may expect the benchmark index to continue its trend for the September series, based on strong domestic cues. The recent Q1 GDP figures, IPOs, vaccination drive, and various government announcements are all fuelling the rally," Gaurav Garg, Head of Research, CapitalVia Global Research, told Moneycontrol.

Investor wealth rises by more than Rs 14.52 lakh cr

Despite a deadly second wave of COVID-19, India's GDP figures were better-than-expected in the quarter ending June 2021, with a rebound in consumer spending and increased manufacturing, according to official figures released on Tuesday.

“In the three months, gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 20.1 percent, compared to a record decrease of 24.4 percent in the same quarter a year ago. Repeated state-level lockdowns, however, had a smaller impact on the economy than the nationwide shutdown last year because they gave customers more room to spend," he said.

Investors' wealth in August increased by more than Rs 14.52 lakh crore as the BSE market capitalisation jumped over Rs 251 lakh crore.

The Nifty50 has already surpassed the 17,200-mark in the beginning of September and experts feel it faces a major resistance around 17,300, followed by the 17,500 levels.

‘Stay with momentum’

"Technically, the Nifty is in a strong bullish momentum but some of the momentum indicators are indicating an overbought territory. It is always advisable to remain with momentum until the market shows signs of weakness because the market may remain overbought for some more time," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart.

He feels 17,300 is an immediate resistance level while 17,500 will be the next psychological hurdle. "On the downside, 17,000 has become the immediate and strong support. Only a move below 17,000 can lead to some short weakness towards the 16,700 levels," he said.

FIIs, MFs on different tracks

FIIs have been net sellers in September in six out of the last 10 years, but in case of mutual funds, the trend was exactly the opposite as they were net buyers in six out of the 10 years.

Towards the end of August, especially after the Federal Reserve's dovish commentary, FIIs made a huge buying but net-sold shares worth Rs 2,568.52 crore in August, selling for the fifth consecutive month.

On the contrary, mutual funds made net buying worth Rs 10,295 crore in August 2021. In July, though, they had bought for Rs 15,431 crore.

"If we look at the statistics for CY21, we can see that FIIs were selling for five out of the eight months, while MFs were buying for five months. Since the benchmarks were at all-time highs, investor participation is high in both the primary and secondary markets. In recent months, FIIs have been selling and MFs have been buying. The trend is likely to continue in September as well and MFs may take charge during the month," said Garg.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.