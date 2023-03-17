Wild Wild West: Making sense of the craziest week in finance since 2008

 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Abhishek Mukherjee
Mar 17, 2023

There are years when nothing happens, and then there are weeks when everything, everywhere all at once starts to crumble. The financial world has gone through one such week.

A high-flying bank collapsed in a matter of hours. Its avant-garde clientele, which was on a mission to disrupt multiple industries, practically disrupted itself. Other financial institutions appeared to be perched on eggshells. Regulators bared their fangs, and then laid out a safety net.

While the entire world was transfixed by the escapades in the US, a European titan swooned. Its Saudi Arabian benefactor balked. A Swiss knight in a shining armour swooped in. The markets lurched lower, but immediately went on a tear.

If you had submitted this manuscript to a publisher, it would have been rejected for being too outlandish. Which is why reality is the most widespread fiction. Because it does not have to make any sense. But we can always try.