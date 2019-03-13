Widening spread between yields

Above graph shows the widening gap between the US 10- year Treasury yields and India 10- year G-sec yields



The Benchmark 10-year U.S. yields advanced to 2.99 percent yesterday as stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve could slow its bond purchases this month.



From the above graph it can be seen that the spread between the US 10- year Treasury yields and India 10-year G-sec yields has widened. As mentioned in the graph sent yesterday, if the U.S Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) beats the expectations then US 10- year Treasury yields could continue to rise, thereby increasing the spread between the yields. In the recent past, the bond yields in India had shot up to 9.24 percent due to the global bond rout, however came down due to RBI measures in a bid to reduce the borrowing cost. Going ahead uncertainty would prevail in the global markets regarding Feds monetary stance and a confirmation in further rise in interest rates would only come after Fed\\`s decision on Sept 18th.

