Why Zerodha's Nithin Kamath thinks extending F&O trading hours is not a good idea

Aparna Banerjea
Feb 20, 2023 / 08:26 PM IST

The CEO of Zerodha also mentioned that extended F&O trading hours "will level the playing field for domestic traders against international traders and are also good for capital markets businesses in terms of revenues, but I'm conflicted."

Zerodha CEO and co-founder Nithin Kamath

Amid strong social media buzz that suggests National Stock Exchange (NSE) is planning to extend F&O trading hours, Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath feels it might not be the best idea and retail investors, instead of gaining from the extension, may end up on the losing side.

In a series of tweets on February 20, Kamath expressed that although extended trading hours for F&O will maybe signal the maturity of Indian markets, tracking P&L for long hours is "stressful and can affect life outside trading. Also, active traders don't make money, primarily due to over-trading."

However, Kamath also mentioned that extended trading hours "will level the playing field for domestic traders against international traders and are also good for capital markets businesses in terms of revenues, but I'm conflicted."

The Bengaluru-based billionaire and co-founder of the online broking platform warned, "While it could boost revenues for the capital markets business in the short term, I'm unsure if retail investors will end up doing better. This could then potentially lead to lower participation and liquidity in the longer run, which will affect everyone."

