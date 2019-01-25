Why you must use this period to buy stocks with strong fundamentals

Siddharth Sedani

The results season continues its positive tone with consumer-centric companies like Havells, HUL, Asian Paints and Pidilite reporting strong set of numbers for Q3FY19.

The recent world economic outlook by International Monetary Fund also said that the India’s economy is poised to pick up in 2019 benefiting from lower oil prices and a slower pace of monetary tightening than previously expected, as inflation pressures ease. It also raised the growth forecast of the Indian economy by 10 bps to 7.5%.

However, slowdown in the global economy due to weakness in Europe and some emerging markets has raised some concerns. The United Nation on January 21 said that the global economy will grow around 3 percent annually in 2019 and 2020, but waning support for multilateralism, escalating trade disputes, increasing debt and rising climate risks are clouding prospects for the world’s economy.

As the general election approaches we expect private consumption to expand at a healthy clip, strengthened by strong wage growth, lower oil price and increase in Government spending. The budget is also around the corner which will be keenly watched by the investors for further clues.

We advise investors to buy/accumulate quality stocks, with strong financial and efficient management. Here are the stocks we are bullish on:

Zee Entertainment | Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 550

Zee’s robust domestic ad growth is expected to continue due to the favourable ad environment, sustained focus on regional markets (GEC launch in Kerala) and adding movie channels in Tamil and Kannada. Zee’s Q3 FY19 revenue grew 17.9% y/y to Rs 21.67 billion (Rs 2,167 crore) as advertising revenue and domestic subscription revenue grew well.

Management indicated that the earlier guidance of 90 original shows in FY19 will not be achieved (it presented 31 originals currently). As per management, it is stepping up investments in Zee5 and has an annual target of 72 web series (six per month) launched in FY20 across six languages.

The company is also looking to launch Zee5 in the Asia Pacific region by Q4 FY19 and globally (excl. the US) by Q1 FY20. Subscription charges would be $2 to $10 a month. It guided to a 30%+ EBITDA margin in FY20 despite elevated content spend on Zee5.

Zee is seeing improved visibility in ad-spends and expects the growth momentum to continue in FY20 as well. It expects FY20 advertising growth to be in the mid-teens.

The management guided low-to-mid-teen subscription growth for FY20. Zee is likely to maintain a steady 30%+ margin, irrespective of the increased investment it makes either on its content or digital platforms

We raise our FY20/FY21 EBITDA estimates 5.4% each and, consequently, our target price to Rs 550 from Rs 530 earlier.

Havells India | Rating: Buy | Target: ₹788

Havells India is one of the leading Fast Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) companies and a key player in power distribution equipment manufacturing.

With a robust global presence in over 52 countries, the company offers a wide range of products, including industrial & domestic circuit protection devices, cables & wires, fans, modular switches, luminaires for domestic, commercial and industrial applications.

It is setting up plant for Lloyd products in Rajasthan, enhancing manufacturing capabilities. Post completion of this plant, the company will have 13 plants across 8 different locations in the country.

In its latest quarterly results, Havells has registered a growth of 28.1%in its standalone net sales at Rs 2,518.43 crores in Q3FY19 as against Rs 1,965.77 crores in Q3FY18. Channel expansion remains one of the key strategic initiatives of the company, focused on modern format retails, brand stores and online platforms along existing relationships with distributors and direct dealers.

In terms of guidance, management expects Cable and wire business margin in the range of 15% to 17% in the coming quarters, while the range for lighting is expected at about 27% to 30%. Post completion of the Lloyd plant, Capex is expected in the range of Rs 200-250 crores every year.

With solid fundamentals and favourable macro traits, we believe the company is well positioned for long term growth and initiate our coverage on Havells India with a buy rating and a target price of Rs 788 per share.

HDFC Bank | Rating: Buy | Target :Rs 2,420

HDFC Bank provides a number of products and services including wholesale banking, retail banking, treasury, auto loans, two wheeler loans, personal loans, loans against property, consumer durable loan, lifestyle loan and credit cards. It has continued to gain market share in key businesses led by digital sourcing and deeper penetration improving product delivery and cost control which has led the bank to reach historic low C/I.

HDFC Bank reported steady Q3FY19 operational performance with net interest income growing by 21.9% YoY and net profit an increasing by 20.3% to Rs. 5,585.9 crore.

The management also stated that their pilot experiment of virtual RM, which targeted 1.5 mn customers, has witnessed a healthy lift in revenue per customer. They are planning to scale up this platform and target 6 mn odd customers. Capacities are in place and investments have been made in people in the past 1 year. This will yield results in coming years.

Capital constraints in public sector banks will provide an opportunity to the private sector banks to increase their market share and outperform in banking & financial services space.

Backed by the robust underwriting skills & prudence and the consistent track record of growth and profitability, HDFC Bank is our top pick amongst the private sector banks.

The author is vice president - equity advisory, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on Moneycontrol are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.