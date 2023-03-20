 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Why this technical chartist sees opportunity to create long positions in these 3 sectors

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 20, 2023 / 06:56 AM IST

Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities believes that Nifty could show move towards 17,500-17,600 band in the short term and same should be utilised to lighten long positions.

“The chart structure of BankNifty looks weaker than Nifty,” Vinay Rajani, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities says in an interview with Moneycontrol.

He believes that BankNifty will underperform in the coming days. BankNifty has got strong resistance in the zone of 40,500-41,000 band and the same should be utilised to exit trading longs, he said.

The CMT charter holder with more than 16 years of rich experience in the financial markets sees an opportunity to create long positions in gold finance and jewellery companies, oil marketing companies (OMCs) and paint companies, for the short term.

Do you think the Nifty has formed its bottom at around 16,850 and is ready for northward journey towards 17,500-18,000 area?