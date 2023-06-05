Why this CIO believes that Nifty hitting 100,000 isn’t a joke

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala had predicted that the index would touch those levels by 2030

Will Nifty hit 100,000?

Gurmeet Chadha, Managing Partner and CIO of Complete Circle Wealth, recently tweeted about the limitations of the human mind in comprehending such exponential growth.

He was tweeting in response to another person joking about the possibility of the index hitting such high levels. Chadha’s tweet pointed out that the index has gone up 18.5x since 1995 and then asked why then it can’t go up another 6x.

Founder and Fund Manager of Helios Capital, Samir Arora retweeted Chadha’s post and said that the index could touch even 2,00,000 but the crucial question is by when.

Arora tweeted, “People are doubting that Nifty will be 100,000 one day. I can make a big bet that NIFTY will be 200,000 some day.”

And added, “Crucial thing to note here is ‘Some day’.”

Chadha pointed out the limitation of the human mind in processing exponential growth.

His tweet stated, “Anyone can solve the equation 12+12+12+12. But ask somebody to calculate 12*12*12*12 without calculator and they’re going to look at you cross-eyed.”

“The human brain is designed for linear, not exponential processing,” he added.

Chadha said that human mind can understand linear growth intuitively but it has no sense of exponential growth. He illustrated with an example: “For instance, 15% growth for 30 years is not 450%, it’s 6500%!”

“The second reason why many fail to take advantage of compounding is that it takes TIME. Rolf Dobelli said it best: *"When it comes to growth rates, do not trust your intuition - because you don't have any !" he added.

Author Dobelli wrote about this in his book The Art of Thinking Clearly, in which he talks about the biases that derail human thinking.

In 2021, in an interview given to CNBC, Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala said that Nifty would touch 90,000-100,000 by 2030. He said, “India is going to surprise on the upside. I can’t tell you the depth or direction as it depends on so many factors. India is on a roll and the stock market will be on a roll.”