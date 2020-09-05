Why there is need to invest in 'Bharath' portfolio in times of WFH

India’s inability to create businesses of global scale for the large part has resulted in, what can be called, people-centric businesses becoming the businesses of today and tomorrow, BNP Paribas said in a report.

The global investment bucket these companies under the term “BHARATH” – Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank/Life, Asian Paints, Reliance Industries, Avenue Supermarts, Tata Consultancy Services and Hindustan Unilever.

“In our view, these companies have either positioned themselves within the Indian market to be successful businesses of tomorrow or have had business models with the potential to touch a billion people,” said the note authored by Amit Shah who is head of India Equity Research at BNP Paribas.

“We think such a reach enables them to withstand difficult business cycles and come out stronger as a competition around their struggles. These companies within our coverage in the BHARATH list offer a potential upside of 16.7% despite the recent rally,” he said.

Key Winners from WFH theme:

BNP Paribas analysts took a deep dive into their sectors to quantify the potential benefit or loss arising from the widespread adoption of Work From Home (WFH), even in a post-Covid-19 world.

In terms of sectors IT, Financials, consumer, telecom, Oil & Gas and Real Estate.

IT Services: Best positioned wherein we see EBIT gains of up to 2-5% for the large companies even if they are able to retain half of the cost savings over the medium term

Financials: We see a 20 percent reduction in existing office rentals and related expenses, or a combination of WFH and the resulting lower office space requirement translating into a 127bps benefit to the cost income ratio of the Indian banking system on a per annum basis.

Consumer: We see a mixed impact with consumer staples and select discretionary businesses doing well as demand increases and costs decline.

Telecom: Will likely remain strong due to market consolidation, higher barriers to entry and increasing usage driving ARPU

Oil & Gas: Expect to see lower demand for auto fuels as WFH gains traction – expect petroleum demand to decline by 5-9% over next 3-5 years

Real estate: Will also be impacted as rentals decline or occupancies fall.

