Why psychological strength is more vital than intellectual ability for wealth creation

Himanshu Joshi

What we are witnessing today is somewhat equivalent to "Churning of Ocean - Samundra Manthan" where we have been realising the need for alliance and acceptance, the need to rise to the requirements needs of the times, putting humans above everything else, at some point or another. We all are working towards a common goal that is "survival".

This 'churning of the ocean' is reshaping the macros and micros of economies around the world. Initial turbulence and our resilience will determine our future.

Many industries, some businesses will succumb to the pressure, some will succeed, some will die forever, and many new opportunities will emerge. A constant 'manthan' has been in progress and will remain, in order to create a world of new possibilities. Neither yesterday, nor tomorrow. Nothing has been permanent, no even the change. The world before October 2019 and today is completely different.

Global markets have already shown their worst performances, oil price turned negative for the first time, many advanced economies are expected to enter recession this year as per the IMF, travel will be among the hardest hit with more than 100 countries imposing travel restrictions. India which is aspiring to be a $5 trillion-economy will probably report negative growth. Saving lives will be the priority, not the economy.

Investors have seen heavy losses in recent times losing Rs 36 lakh crore in the market in terms of market capitalisation on the BSE since January 2020. Industries which were silent for many years have started moving, new opportunities are taking shape and we are in the process of creating a new India — an "Atmanirbhar India".

While the market is reshaping, coping up with changes and in the churning process, there are many investors who are stuck, have their hard-earned money invested and are feeling hopeless and clueless about what to do.

Quit and book all losses? That's a difficult choice to make.

Continue SIPs or direct investment? Even a difficult choice, many feel like "sin after the mistake you make".

Stop any further investment? That is a safe choice to make, wait for market recover and then get out of it. Stop for now.

My analogy will be "losers quit, fools continue and self-entitled investors stop".

Why is that I say "not sprint racers, marathoners will create from this market" and why do i relate investment to marathon?

Here is my point

It is a long cycle, no one is expecting a V-shaped recovery. That's for sure. Things are going to take time. Before we see the rising sun, we will have to pass a dark night and bleeding quarters in corporate earnings. Neither bad times, nor the good times stays. What stays is our attitude and choices we make. More than the investor's intellectual ability to make investment, their psychological and mental strength will help create wealth for the future. The change in behaviour and attitude is the need of the time. Patience, perseverance and resilience will be the key moving ahead.

Therefore, how do you plan for the marathon? Marathon which helps you create wealth, which provides different meanings and dimensions to your life. I see this as a huge and never to be seen again opportunity. I see this as a golden egg opportunity and I am not going to kill the hen.

Problems we face

Due to lack of awareness, we take insurance for investment, do savings for protection and use investment for short term gains.

While a prudent person should take insurance to have a life cover which is big enough to take care of everything such as your family's regular expenses for years, major life goals, and savings gives you access to ready cash whenever you need it or to mitigate our contingent liability and do investment for long term to create wealth.

Solutions we need

Be aware of your limits: Have your financial plan ready, re-look at your cash flows, create a contingency fund to manage emergencies, have good liquidity at the place and understand how much you could invest monthly in direct equities to keep your future goals intact.

Start early, start small: Conventional wisdom recommends that aspiring marathoners run consistent base mileage for at least a year before embarking on a marathon training program. Do not rush to make investments. However, the caveat is "do not wait before it is too late". Start small and invest consistently — these are the building blocks you need today that will help you tomorrow.

Rest and recovery: Adequate rest helps prevent injuries and mental burnout. This is my main theme: rest your SIP's, rethink, reallocate, invest in future growth opportunities, sell-off dying businesses, get rid of low potential industries. Consult your financial advisor, you restructure your portfolio to "recover and regain".

Hydrating and fueling: There is a common phenomenon many marathoners experiences "hitting the wall" or "bonking". There is a limit to which your body could store glycogen — its primary source of energy during the marathon. It is important that you keep hydrating and fueling your body external source or hydration. The same applies to your portfolio many investors leave their portfolios in vain with the hope that good time will be back soon and do not provide enough hydration in the form of relocation, rebalancing and averaging at a cheaper cost and keeping it relevant. Act before you run out of fuel.

Here, I summarize

There are many reasons why people run the marathon and my pick is because "you will gain more than you lose". Yes, this is "food for thought". Readers are free to interpret the meaning, but the caveat is "you will gain more than you lose — only if you complete".

Perseverance is the undisputed key to succeed in wealth creation. Your determination, passion should never dry up, no matter how fast or slow you go you will have something if you could reach the end.

(The author is Head Learning and Development at Globe capital.)

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

: The views expressed here are personal and do not translate to any recommendation or advise by the analyst. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.