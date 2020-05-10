App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 10, 2020 09:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Why investor behaviour witnessed a major shift despite coronavirus-led steep fall

New breed of investors is keen to invest in equity when the market is at its low.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom

Prakarsh Gagdani

As we all know that the world is witnessing one of the worst healthcare crises in the history of humankind, the aftermath would be us facing the worst economic crises in the last entire century.

While this invisible enemy has been hitting the world economy and has adversely affected most of the businesses big time, the retail investors have been painting a different picture in the equity market.

Equity market has been no exception to the COVID-19 effect. It has witnessed a free fall in February and March. Yes, there was a rally in the month of April but that was again followed by US-China tensions on tariffs and such other strenuous moments, which only fueled the volatility in the market.

However, amid all these crises, there was an unprecedented trend observe in the equity market. While at one end existing investors, though loosing money on their portfolio, are investing in markets to average their buying price; the first time investors are approaching markets for bottom fishing. As per CDSL, of the total 5.4 million new demat accounts opened between April 2019 and April 2020, around 1.2 million new accounts were opened between March 2020 and April 2020, when the market was most volatile and the country was under lockdown. Further, NSE online trading volume has also spiked up 53 percent in April 2020.

We have observed that historically, the retail investors only wish to enter the market, when the market is at its peak. But despite the global uncertainty and consist turmoils, the acquisitions have been increasing during the period.

For example, in 2007, the acquisition went on increasing till the market reached its peak but the moment the market crashed in January 2008, the acquisition dropped and stagnated for around 10-12 months. But this time, both the approach of the millennials and the first time retail investors is different. Even after the sharpest falls, the new investors are not dissuade to dabble in the equity market, on the contrary March saw one of the highest demat accounts opened in a long time.

Though growth in demat accounts was good for entire industry but this lockdown has greatly favoured online discount brokers as the investors are now looking at online self-investment options. Further, as they are working from home, they have plenty to time to monitor the market which is encouraging the new investors to go try out this investment option. Besides, the investor behaviour has also witnessed a major shift. This new breed of investors is keen to invest in the equity when the market is at its low.

For instance, in the month of February and March around the time when SBI Card got listed, we saw a straight 80 percent jump in the account opening, and we observed that most of these new account holders were millennials or first time investors. We have also observed that across the industry, the mutual funds investments through SIP has also witnessed an upward graph each month, when you compare it year-on-year.

It is really surprising that the new breed of retail investors are much smarter when it comes to grabbing opportunities and displaying healthier approach by inculcating the regular investment habits and showcasing patience by harnessing the willingness to stay longer.

(The author is CEO at 5Paisa.com.)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on May 10, 2020 09:59 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Expert Columns #Nifty #Sensex

