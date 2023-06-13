Why Hiren Ved of Alchemy Capital emphasises caution when investing in new age companies

Hiren Ved, Director, CEO, and CIO of Alchemy Capital Management

Hiren Ved, Co-founder of Alchemy Capital, expresses his strong optimism for small and mid-cap stocks. He believes that the difficulties encountered by these stocks last year will act as a positive force this year.

During the interview with CNBC TV-18, Hiren Ved shared his insights on various topics, including his preferences within the small-cap and mid-cap space, his sectoral bets, and the challenges associated with new-age companies.

Edited excerpts

What's your view on the small-cap space?

The small and mid-cap space experienced a long consolidation correction phase from October 2021 until March of this year. Rising rates negatively impacted small and mid-cap stocks as the cost of capital increased.

This double whammy resulted in negative operating leverage on earnings and a contraction in PE multiples. We believe that the challenges faced by small and mid-caps last year will serve as a tailwind this year. We are very bullish on small and mid-cap stocks going forward.

Where do your preferences lie within mid-caps and small-caps?

We believe that sectors such as goods infrastructure, defense, manufacturing, auto, and auto ancillary are likely to lead in the next bull market rally. We expect to see a lot of action in defense, capital goods, power, EPC, infrastructure, cement, and manufacturing.

What's your view on new-age themes?

Late last year, we made some investments in the most hated end of the market. While there were some great entry points, the problem in the new-age sector is the continuous supply of stock from existing investors who may be looking to exit.

As a result, caution is necessary when treading into this sector.

What are the new themes that you are now really excited about?

We believe that the power sector will perform well. Our investment framework doesn't allow us to buy power utilities directly, but we see opportunities throughout the value chain.

Another area of opportunity we are currently interested in is discretionary consumption. Certain areas of discretionary consumption experienced a decline in demand and have underperformed recently.

We see this as a risk-reward opportunity in the slightly longer term. While manufacturing, capital goods, and defense sectors are reaching new highs, we are exploring high-quality consumer discretionary companies or large box retailers that have not performed well in the last few quarters.

We believe that the softness in demand is already reflected in their stock prices, presenting an opportunity for us to increase our exposure in that area.