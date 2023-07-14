Why hasn’t US slipped into a recession?

The current monetary policy is not restrictive enough to cause a recession, UBS said

For a year, the consensus view was that the US would soon enter a recession, but the world’s largest economy has kept chugging along. What explains this anomaly?

According to analysts at UBS, it all boils down to monetary policy only recently becoming moderately restrictive and the US economy having evolved to become less cyclical.

They have also highlighted a point which has been vexing policymakers in India and many other countries – the inconsistent quality of macroeconomic data, which makes assessing the health of the economy all the more difficult.

But first, the basics.

What exactly do we mean by ‘recession’?

A 'technical' recession occurs when there is negative GDP growth for at least two consecutive quarters.

However, the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) – the official arbiter of recessions in the US – has a more broad-based view, with parameters including lower real personal consumption and income, negative employment growth, contracting sales and lower industrial production.

This means NBER and technical recessions don’t always overlap, UBS said in a recent report.

Growth Tailwinds

The US gross domestic product increased at a 1.1 percent annualised rate in the first quarter of 2023, compared to 2.6 percent in the preceding three-month period.

While the pace of expansion has slowed, the US economy has not slipped into even a technical recession.

The prime reason is that the current monetary policy is not restrictive enough to cause a recession, UBS said.

The Fed has hiked interest rates by 500 bps, but the real funds rate became positive only in March and is still near “neutral”, it noted.

Besides, US fiscal policy is marginally expansionary and fueling investment.

“After extraordinary support in 2020/21, fiscal policy was a drag on growth in 2022, but that stopped in 2023,” the global investment bank said, adding that the government’s social benefits are starting to rise again.

Besides, strong household balance sheets are supporting spending. Despite the aggressive rate hikes by Fed, consumer debt levels and delinquency rates are in much better shape compared to pre-financial crisis in 2008, UBS said.

Coming to the corporate sector, “companies aren’t suffering from an investment overhang and high inflation has deflated high debt levels,” it pointed out.

Despite the banking crisis, US companies are again accessing public debt markets at reasonable spreads.

Other factors highlighted by UBS include a vibrant job market and a robust services sector, which is propping up overall economic growth.

It also said the pandemic has distorted cycle analysis and made data noisy.

“Supply bottlenecks are also easing, though not back to normal, while survey data have become less reliable,” it added.

UBS also said the US economy has evolved to be less cyclical and recession-prone.

“The economy has evolved to be less cyclical and recession-prone and as a result, economic activity is less volatile and expansions can last longer,” the report said.

Road Ahead

Despite all the positive factors, UBS said “slower growth appears inevitable”.

This is because inflation is unlikely to reach the Fed’s target of 2 percent without a period of sub-trend growth.

“Another rate hike at the 26 July FOMC is nearly certain, more hikes could follow,” it added.

The household savings rate is below 5 percent, down from 9 percent pre-pandemic, and a sudden pullback in consumer spending would trigger a recession, it said.

At the same time, a soft landing is possible if real disposable income grows while the savings rate rises gradually.

“If inflation slows as we expect, the Fed could start cutting rates next year even without a recession,” UBS added.