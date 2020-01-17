Why foreign investors prefer France to route derivative trades

Foreign investors are increasingly preferring France to route their equity derivative trades into India, reported The Economic Times.

The emergence of the Western European nation as a gateway comes in the backdrop of renegotiation of tax treaties with Mauritius and Singapore almost three years ago and signing of the Indo-France tax treaty, under which Paris has the right to tax capital gains on investments.

About 25 percent of all outstanding futures and options (F&O) positions is being executed through French banks or subsidiaries of global firms based in the country, sources told the paper. Even offshore derivative instruments like participatory notes (P-Notes) and swaps are increasingly being route from there.

As per the report, up to 20-25 percent of open interest or outstanding F&O positions are being transacted through Société Générale, BNP Paribas and the French units of Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

After April 2017, some of these banks that had offices in Mauritius and Singapore moved them to France after the Indian government changed the tax agreements on share transactions done via the island nation. Prior to that, Mauritius was the most preferred route for foreigners as it offered zero taxes on investments.

Though Mauritius and Singapore are losing some of their relevance for offshore funds and investors, they still continue to play an important role as they still enjoy some tax benefits.

But, big banks are preferring France as they want to carry out all investments from a single jurisdiction, the report stated, explaining that the move stems from fears that the Income Tax Department may invoke General Anti-Avoidance Rules (GAAR) for equity and derivative trades routed via two separate tax friendly countries.

Under GAAR, foreign investors have to prove they are not operating from a jurisdiction just to take advantage of the tax treaty. To determine if an entity has a ‘material substance’ in that jurisdiction, tax authorities see if an entity has an office with sufficient staff and conducts operations from there.

P-Notes -- offshore derivative instruments issued by brokers to foreign investors not registered in the country -- are now being dealt via France, the article quoted a lawyer as saying.

Indian laws stipulate that P-Notes can only be issued if a client owns the shares and wishes to buy the instrument to hedge their positions.

“Since shares purchased only through France are eligible for tax treaties, it does not make sense to issue P-Notes against derivatives in a different jurisdiction,” a senior official with a foreign bank told the paper.