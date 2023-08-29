Why Fed rates may remain on pause: First Abu Dhabi Bank's Simon Ballard explains lag effect

The Fed, Simon Ballard believes, will be prepared to leave the rates where they are and let that lag effect kick in.

The US Fed rate will likely remain on pause for a while now, as Chairman Jerome Powell assesses the monetary situation in real time, and lets the effect of the recent tightening play out, said First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) chief economist Simon Ballard.

"The Fed rate is at its peak and will now be at a prolonged pause,” said Simon Ballard in an interview with Moneycontrol. Ballard was talking about the recent speech by Powell at Jackson Hole.

According to Ballard, the speech was interesting but largely as anticipated. He also said that the Fed is unlikely to turn dovish soon. “If you look at it in the context of the aggressive tightening cycle that the Fed has taken over the last 16-18 months, then it would be wrong to assume that the Fed is now going to pivot prematurely towards a more dovish stance. The fact that he is advocating a data-dependent meeting-by-meeting approach to the monetary policy going forward is correct,” Ballard said.

This view, he further believes, will remain unchanged in September. “The risk is to the upside. But I think if you look at the lag effect – there is a 12- to 18-month lag between policy implementation, the full effects of the policy happening in the economy, and inflation coming down,” he said. He believes the Fed will be prepared to leave the rates unchanged and let that lag effect kick in.

While the Fed has been talking about an inflation target of 2 percent, Ballard says that it may be a challenge and that they should look more towards a 2.5 to 3 percent medium to long-term inflation rate. “If the Fed continues to talk aggressively in terms of additional hikes in September or subsequent months, wanting to firmly get inflation down to that of 2 percent level, then the risk is that it will trigger recession,” Ballard added.

