Why Fed doesn't fear recession now, and how it'll sway Indian stocks

US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell

Following the US Federal Reserve's rate-setting committee's decision to raise interest by another quarter basis points, Chairman Jerome Powell also revealed that the central bank's staff was no longer forecasting a recession in the world's largest economy.

"So the staff now has a noticeable slowdown in growth starting later this year in the forecast, but given the resilience of the economy recently, they are no longer forecasting a recession," Powell said in a news conference on Wednesday after the Fed's rate outcome.

Recession scare going away?

This shift in the staff's outlook reflects a more optimistic view of the US economy's prospects, and can bode well for other global markets, including India.

The going away of fears of a recession in the US is most likely to lift sentiment for export-oriented sectors such as information technology and chemicals, improving their growth prospects.

Most IT companies reported a slowdown in deal wins in Q1 and hinted towards an uncertain outlook on that front for the quarters to come. However, with signs that a recession may actually be averted in the US, the bounce back in terms of deals wins for the IT sector may be quicker than anticipated.

Rohit Srivastava, a veteran investor, trader, and founder of Indiacharts, also believes that the IT stocks may have found their bottom with Nifty IT at 26,180 levels and may not crash to new lows.

IT most favoured sector

Srivastava also has bullish expectations from IT stocks as he believes they may start performing with the market. Even if the sector’s performance may lag on a relative basis, he still expects specific stocks to match up on a relative basis with the market.

Srivastava said that investors also need to consider how technology is doing around the world. “The tech sector is actually still the most favoured sector because you're seeing performance in US tech stocks driving interest in the sector.” Moreover, the positive sentiment around AI (Artificial Intelligence) picking up is also likely to aid sentiment for the IT sector.

Meanwhile, bucking a recession would also translate into growth and an increase in manufacturing activity in the US which will also support demand for chemicals, which have gone through a period of slump in recent quarters due to a weak export environment.

Vinit Bolinjkar, head of research at Ventura Securities also believes that the chemicals sector is showing green shoots of recovery, as demand is gradually coming back and will continue to do so in the upcoming quarters. Most brokerages also predict a demand recovery within the sector to kick-in from the second half of the current fiscal.

The expectations of an improved economic activity in the US is also aligned with the slight upgrade made by Fed policymakers in their assessment. They now characterise recent economic activity as indicating a "moderate" rate of growth. This is a departure from their previous policy statements dating back to last September, where they referred to activity growth as "modest."

Another impact that the easing of recession concerns may have is on the US dollar index. Bolinjkar also believes that the dollar index will continue to weaken further going ahead and that will help support foreign inflows in emerging markets, especially India.

Optimistic view

Powell also highlighted that the US central bank "does have a shot" at bringing inflation within its target without high levels of job losses.

According to the minutes of Fed meetings, in November of last year, the Federal Reserve staff introduced the idea that a recession could be "almost as likely" as their baseline projection of below-trend growth. However, by March of this year, following the upheaval in the banking sector triggered by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, the staff's outlook changed to predict a "mild recession" later in the year, which too has now been dropped.

