Why equating FDs with debt funds is a fallacy

Rahul Jain

Continuing from my last article on why you should not ignore debt funds; let me share another interesting outlook.

The ongoing turmoil in the debt funds has made investors wary. As a financial instrument, debt funds have always been seen as a good hedge against market volatility.

However, the IL&FS saga followed by a slew of credit rating downgrades, has shaken the confidence of investors in debt funds and their ability to protect their portfolio from taking a hit in case of a market meltdown.

In such a scenario, fixed deposits (FDs) have once again emerged as a preferred investment avenue for investors to park their money. There are many who believe FDs to be at par with debt funds, or even better, considering their potential to offer assured returns.

Though at first glance, the two financial products may seem to be the same, yet they are vastly different in several aspects such as rate of returns, liquidity, risk, investment option and taxation, among others. If you equate debt funds with FDs, read on to know as to why it's a fallacy.

Rate of returns

Returns from debt funds are not fixed, unlike FDs. Though they invest in a range of debt securities such as government securities, treasury bills, corporate bonds and commercial papers, yet their returns are market-linked. On the other hand, an FD offers assured returns and its performance is latent to market volatility.

That being said, debt funds have the potential to offer higher returns than FDs. The table given below illustrates the 1-year average category return of some of the common types of debt funds:

Note that following a cut in repo rate by the RBI, many banks have already started reducing FD rates. Also, riding on the back of expert fund management by professionals, debt mutual funds can also benefit from movements in interest rates and upgrades in credit ratings – something that can result in enhanced returns for you in the long run.

Liquidity

When it comes to liquidity, FDs entail a premature withdrawal penalty if it is liquidated prior to the date of maturity. In other words, you need to pay a penalty if you decide to withdraw money from your FD before the end of its tenure. However, if you have invested in a tax-saving FD, it can't be liquidated before its tenure.

Debt funds can be redeemed at the prevailing NAV on a T+1 basis. However, such redemptions may entail a marginal exit load, which differs across fund houses. Also, the new norms from market regulator, SEBI has made certain categories of debt funds, particularly liquid funds, more liquid. These funds now need to hold at least 20 percent in liquid assets such as T-bills, cash and government securities, among others.

Investment option

Debt mutual funds offer a range of investment options. They are classified into different types, based on their underlying securities and investment horizon. Following the latest rejig exercise by SEBI, debt funds have been put under 16 categories.

Based on your need, you can invest in any of these categories of funds - overnight fund, ultra-short duration fund, short-duration fund, low-duration fund, liquid fund, money-market fund, long duration fund, medium-duration fund, medium-to-long-duration fund, corporate bond fund, dynamic bond, banking and PSU fund, credit risk fund, floater fund, gilt fund, and gilt fund (with 10-year constant duration).

While FDs too come in different types, generally the choice boils down to two - regular and tax-saving. The tenure of a regular FD can range anywhere between 1-10 years, while for a tax-saving FD it's 5 years.

Taxation

This is undeniably the most crucial differentiating parameter between the two financial products. Interest(s) earned from FDs are added to your annual income and taxed according to the applicable tax slabs.

In case of debt funds, taxes are based on short-term capital gains (STCG) and long-term capital gains (LTCG). Gains generated from debt funds, held for a period less than 36 months, qualify as STCG and are taxed as per the applicable tax rates. However, gains generated if held for more than 36 months are subjected to LTCG and are taxed at 20 percent post indexation.

The benefit with indexation is that it essentially allows only the real returns (adjusted for inflation) to be taxed, which brings down the overall tax liability.

In Conclusion

As evident, while debt funds and fixed deposits may look pretty similar, differs from each other across various parameters. Ideally, investments should be in line with your risk appetite, overall financial goals and investment strategy.

(The author is Head of Personal Wealth Advisory at Edelweiss.)