Why does South Korea's trade data matter?

South Korea’s trade date is closely monitored by market participants because it is deeply connected with global supply chains. The data has been referred to as the canary in the coalmine, and this February’s trade data has been disappointing. Between February 1 and 20, exports fell 14.9% YoY, worse than January’s 8.8% YoY fall. “China’s reopening has not yielded any benefits yet, and the downturn in chip exports also worsened,” said Nomura’s report, with analysts adding that auto exports and exports to EU and US are holding up but they are likely to enter negative territory soon. Overall, the downturn in Asia’s exports hasn’t bottomed out yet, they wrote.