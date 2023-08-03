Why did SBI issue Rs 10k-crore worth of infra bonds?

Banks also must set aside a portion of their assets to lend to socially critical sectors that require financial assistance.

Banks such as the State Bank of India (SBI), which have access to public deposits, issue infrastructure bonds because of various reasons, including a growing demand for credit that isn’t being met through deposits, Fixed Matters said.

Fixed Matters is an X handle run by WintWealth, a Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) registered online bond platform.

On July 31, SBI raised Rs 10,000 crore through an infrastructure bond at a coupon rate of 7.54 percent for a tenor of 15 years.

In a long thread explaining why banks issue bonds, Fixed Matters wrote, “Over the past few years there has been an increase in the demand for loans but there are not enough deposits available to fund them. Infrastructure bonds and other capital market issuances have become one of the ways to bridge this gap.”

Infra bonds, which can be issued by banks or public-sector undertakings or institutions, also have a favourable tenor that helps banks avoid asset-liability mismatches.

“The infrastructure assets typically have tenor exceeding 10 years. Fixed deposits on the other hand are payable on demand i.e. retail investors can redeem their FDs at any point of time,” the August 2 post said, referring to fixed deposits.

Banks also have more flexibility with such bond issuances, in terms of the liquidity reserves they have to maintain and the allocations needed for priority sectors.

Banks are required to set aside a percentage of funds in the form of liquid cash, gold or other securities with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to protect the financial ecosystem from sudden disruptions. These funds or reserves are known as Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) and Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR) requirements.

“Maintaining this requirement creates a negative carry for banks and reduces their profitability. However, Infrastructure Bonds are not subject to this CRR or SLR requirement which helps banks to improve their profitability,” the post said.

Banks also must set aside a portion of their assets to lend to socially critical sectors that require financial assistance. This Priority-Sector Lending (PSL) covers sectors such as agriculture, water and sanitation and education.

“Banks are typically always short of these PSL assets and find it tough to meet the target.”

To promote infrastructure finance, the RBI has exempted the banks from providing PSL deployment for the assets generated out of these infrastructure bonds, the post said.

