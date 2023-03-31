Why Devina Mehra is staying away from India’s new-age companies

Investing in India’s listed startups is among the most polarising topics on Dalal Street but Devina Mehra, founder and chairperson of asset manager First Global, is clear — new-age tech companies are still richly priced and carry the risk of further correction.

In an exclusive interview to Moneycontrol, Mehra cited the examples of US-listed firms like Uber and DoorDash to drive home the point that even on a multi-year basis, these new-age companies have not been great performers.

“I'm not saying that at certain price if you will buy, you will not make money. But we are not really in that business…,” she said.

Mehra said First Global is a “risk-averse” portfolio manager and the focus is on avoiding big losses. Just because startup stocks have corrected by some margin, it does not mean they can’t fall more, she said.

