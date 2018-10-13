Why clarity is absolutely essential to make money from equities

RS Rajagopal

Over a year of a one-way ride, with little or no turbulence, had lulled most investors into a degree of comfort. While the Nifty continued to grow, the first signs of capitulation were visible in the mid- and small-cap space in January 2018.

When IL&FS defaulted, the debt markets froze and the country’s premier NBFC had to come out and state that they had adequate liquidity. Housing finance companies and NBFC stocks suddenly were being seen with a jaundiced eye. The talk in town was the ‘asset liability mismatch’ that was on everyone’s lips.

Adding to this mayhem was oil that continues to approach the USD100-mark, taking the rupee down with it.

It suddenly appears that there’s bad news all around and each segment of the domestic markets are synchronized on their way down.

Heads and Tails

Enough ink has been spent on the US trade sanctions and the Fed rate hikes or balance sheet unwinding. The US economy is currently in the 10th year of recovery and historically this is the longest economic recovery that the US has witnessed post War.

There’s talk of froth with respect to tech valuations and in start-ups. At the same time, high fiscal deficits being run by the US government are positive for earnings growth at least in the near time.

At home, currency weakness has ensured a crack in sentiment across debt and equity markets. Election year dynamics are also playing their part in market sentiment. At the same time, earnings seem to be gradually climbing up.

Fear and rumours seem to have suddenly replaced data and analyses. Even hitherto rational voices seem to be having an eerie feeling about the markets. Getting clarity amid all this news and sometimes rhetoric is not easy but is indeed possible. It is imperative that we step back and go back to the drawing board.

Having the right framework and first principles to fall back on can help us step away from market gyrations and lend for independent decision making.

Equally important is to understand oneself and understanding that a portfolio construct that works for one person need not necessarily work for another.

How to make sense of it all?

We believe that the answers to the following questions can go a long way in making getting clarity amidst chaos:

1. Where is the asset from a cyclical perspective?

2. Where are valuations when seen from a historical-statistical perspective?

3. Always pay attention to flows and any evidence of heightened flows/exuberance. How have the flows been?

4. Last but most critical, understand oneself as an investor, one’s risk appetite for risk and how one would react to situations. Who am I and how well do I understand the investments I am making?

Where are we cyclically?

Equity markets, for instance, are a slave of earnings. The average earnings growth over the past 10 years have been a mere 6% (last 3-years’ average is even lower at 3%), while history tells us that it grew an average 25% per annum between 2002 and 2008.

Corporate leverage has also declined significantly in the past 10 years. Broad economy has been growing around 11% to 13% in nominal terms for long periods of times, whereas corporate India has been growing at significantly slower rates.

Sooner than later, corporate profits are bound to catch up, indicating that equities are well placed from a cyclical perspective.

Valuations:

Valuations can be measured using multiple metrics. Price-earnings multiples based on trailing12 months earnings, Price to book ratios, Earnings yield vis-à-vis the yield on Government securities are all indicators of broader market valuations. Based on PE ratios, the overall equity market has only been more expensive than currently, 5% of the time in the last 18 odd years.

Flows:

Looking at equities, for instance, in addition to significant foreign inflows into the asset class in an environment of easy money, the past four years (CY 2004 to 2017), has seen DIIs and MFs bringing in an aggregate USD 66 billion as against an outflow of approximately USD 11 billion in the preceding six calendar years. It is these very flows that seem to be gradually reversing, causing turbulence in the equity markets.

Similarly, the top 5 true to category mid cap funds have grown 10 fold in aggregate assets to over Rs 42,000 crore in the past six years. Credit funds, which did not exist as a category till about seven years back, are now Rs 1,50,000 crore segment in itself.

Applying the above framework across multiple asset classes tells us that equity markets at an overall level are quite expensive and deserve a cautious approach. But within the broader market lie pockets of value, be it banks with strong CASA franchises or pharma.

Equally interesting is the case of gold as an asset class. On the other hand, NBFCs, mid& small caps and credit funds are parts of the market that have seen heightened flows and continue to look quite expensive.

Understanding oneself

There are many seasoned fund managers who are and have been always 100% invested in equity markets. Their intricate knowledge of the underlying equities, the strength of their conviction and awareness of pockets of value hidden in equity markets allow them to make superior returns over long periods.

But key to success in investing is to avoid comparing or copying. Instead one should seek out the risk profile and return expectations that best suit you. We believe the above framework is one that would help assess each individual asset class and help build the kind of portfolio construct and asset allocation that best suits you.

Conclusion:

• Build a framework that is independent of market noise or have an advisor who will do that for you.

• Understand oneself and work with advisors who will help you do that rather than sell what’s available or what’s profitable for them

• Spend time in the market and allow the risk in your portfolio to gradually build up over time.

