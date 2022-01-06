Why can’t investors make up their minds about bank stocks?

Volatility is a welcome phenomenon in the stock markets because it gives you opportunities for higher returns. But volatility also suggests that the street is unable to make up its mind about a sector.

This has been the case with India’s bank stocks. Over the past six months, volatility in the Bank Nifty index has surpassed that of the broader Nifty 50. The Bank Nifty index has shown a 1.1 percent deviation from the average of daily returns in the past six month as compared to the Nifty 50, which has shown a 0.81 percent deviation, according to data from Rachana Makhija, senior research analyst at iFast Financial India.

“Traditionally, Bank Nifty has been more volatile than the Nifty due to less number of constituents in the Bank Nifty and the high beta nature of banking stocks,” said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities. “Within banks lately, private banks have gone sideways, while PSU banks have been performing well on hopes of asset quality improvement and privatisation. Banks are over-owned by institutions and we have seen selling in them from FPIs over the past few months.”

Jasani said the daily volatility in the Nifty Bank index reduced to 1.67 percent (July-December 2021) from 2.28 percent (January-June 2021).

Bank stocks are cyclical in nature and tend to be a harbinger of the performance of other sectors and the broad economy and they tend to be more volatile. Even so, investors have been wary of India’s banks ever since the pandemic hit in early 2020. The banking sector has underperformed key benchmark indices in the past six months due to persisting concerns over asset quality and lack of credit growth, which made foreign investors exit them.

RBI report

The latest financial stability report of the Reserve Bank of India reinforces the view that lenders are yet to be free of asset quality issues. The report expects the pile of bad loans to increase, which would hit bank earnings.

Yet another factor towards volatility in bank stocks is the concern over heavyweight stocks such as HDFC Bank, India’s most valuable bank, which underperformed the broad market for the second consecutive year.

HDFC Bank was banned from issuing credit cards for eight months in FY21, which put paid to loan growth hopes. However, with the ban lifted now and the lender showing strong loan growth, its stock could benefit. That also may result in the broader sector index performing well.

The Nifty Bank index rose 7.05 percent in the past six months while the Nifty 50 and the Nifty Financial surged 13.20 percent and 10.39 percent, respectively.

“Banks may underperform in the short term while still undergoing a period of uncertainties. However, a good part of this deterioration is factored in prices and we expect improvement in banks financials during the year,” said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services. “We have a positive long-term outlook on the sector and recommend fresh positions in top private players considering reasonable valuations, strong balance sheets, credit growth and improvements in economic growth.”