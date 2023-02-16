 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mythbuster: Why Berkshire’s paring of TSMC holding shouldn’t shock investors anymore

Asha Menon
Feb 16, 2023 / 09:02 AM IST

Though Buffett has spoken about buy-and-hold, research has shown his investing behaviour to have been otherwise

Around Valentine’s Day, Berkshire Hathaway’s filing at the exchange showed that they had slashed their position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) by 86.2 percent.

The stock opened 3.3 percent lower on February 15.

The holding/investing company cut it down to 8.29 million sponsored American depository shares--worth $618 million at the time of the filing—only three months after buying $4.1-billion worth of shares of the semiconductor maker. This action seemed to go against the widely held perception of Warren Buffett’s investing philosophy—of buying and holding. In fact, the Oracle of Omaha has once said, “If you aren’t willing to own a stock for 10 years, don’t even think about owning it for 10 minutes”.

