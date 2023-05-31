Why are brokerages divided over Torrent Pharma’s outlook despite a strong Q4 show?

Representative Image

Torrent Pharma set the stock counter buzzing following a strong set of numbers for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, which was driven by robust growth in its core markets of India and Brazil.

While the stock rose to a 52-week high in the cash market, the strong quarterly performance failed to enthuse analysts, going by their commentaries. Brokerages are divided over the future outlook for the pharma company, which is reflected in the wide range of ratings given to the stock. While a few brokerages like Prabhudas Lilladher and Nuvama Institutional Equities have given a 'buy' call on the pharma company, most others chose to stick by a ‘neutral’ stance.

Given the divergent views, a valid question to ask would be why such a difference in opinion? Here are some of the key reasons that triggered different outlooks for Torrent Pharma:

Weak US and Germany growth outlook

A major concern voiced by several analysts is a weak near-term outlook for the company's US and Europe businesses. Factors such as price erosion, lack of major launches and pending approvals with the US Food and Drug Administration are expected to be an overhang to the drugmaker's US revenues. In addition, price intensity in the Germany business is also denting sentiment for the company.

Aside from an FY25 launch of the generic Remlivid, a drug used to treat multiple myeloma, the company lacks a pipeline of other major drug launches.

"Torrent Pharma's US pipeline (excluding gRevlimid) is mediocre. Though we bake in a revival in Germany led by new tender wins there are downside risks to our estimates if the pricing environment in Germany stays competitive," Kotak Institutional Equities stated in its report.

Elara Capital also believes constant-currency growth in Europe will likely be in the low single-digit but expects some currency benefit if current rates sustain.

Steady India and Brazil markets

While the outlook for US and Europe markets remains muted, it is steady for India and Brazil markets. As the consensus across the Street suggests, analysts are bullish on Torrent's performance in India and Brazil.

Nuvama sees more steam in the company's branded generics business in India. "Branded business continues to outperform as evident from 7 quarters of double-digit growth. We see a huge headroom not only in revenue growth but also margins," the brokerage’s report said.

Though the robust outlook for the focus markets provides some comfort, muted growth in the US and Europe businesses may continue to dampen earnings growth for the drugmaker.

Pressure on margins

Torrent Pharma had acquired Curatio Healthcare for a sum of Rs 2,000 crore in September last year. The transaction is the most expensive acquisition by the company till date and hence its impact on margins continues to be felt.

Prabhudas Lilladher sees the acquisition raising the company's net debt and being EPS (earnings-per-stock) dilutive in the near term. Along similar lines, ICICI Securities is of the view that it will take another 3-4 quarters for Torrent Pharma to fully realise synergies from the Curatio portfolio.

On top of that, in the near term, higher interest costs and depreciation would also dent profitability for the drugmaker, ICICI Securities added.

Expensive valuations

The biggest letdown for a few brokerages that have a somewhat bearish stance on Torrent Pharma is the stock's expensive valuation.

Motilal Oswal, despite its expectations of strong growth for Torrent, believes that the current valuation adequately captures the upside in earnings. As a result, the brokerage chose to give a 'neutral' rating for the stock.

Kotak Institutional Equities and Jefferies too believe that the current valuations leave limited upside for the stock.

On the other hand, Nuvama, while taking note of the expensive valuations, sees further headroom, given that 80 percent of the company's growth will be driven by its branded business.

To sum up, it comes down to what one chooses to focus on. While some analysts are captivated by Torrent Pharma's upbeat domestic growth outlook, others are looking at the bigger picture.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.