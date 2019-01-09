Why 2019 could be a make-or-break year for Sun Pharma

Analysts at CLSA expect the company to remain acquisitive towards specialty products.
Terming the new year to be a make-or-break one for Sun Pharma, CLSA believes that specialty pipeline will be a key focus area.
In India, it said, Sun Pharma would aim to outperform industry growth after a weak CY2018.
Analysts at the firm expect the company to remain acquisitive towards specialty products.
Stock valuation is attractive and stronger specialty portfolio ramp up could drive re-rating.
The brokerage has a buy call on the stock with a target at Rs 560.Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jan 9, 2019 08:52 am