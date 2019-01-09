Why 2019 could be a make-or-break year for Sun Pharma

Terming the new year to be a make-or-break one for Sun Pharma, CLSA believes that specialty pipeline will be a key focus area.

In India, it said, Sun Pharma would aim to outperform industry growth after a weak CY2018.

Analysts at the firm expect the company to remain acquisitive towards specialty products.

Stock valuation is attractive and stronger specialty portfolio ramp up could drive re-rating.

The brokerage has a buy call on the stock with a target at Rs 560.

