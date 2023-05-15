Who are the Russian investors who have taken the FPI route?

Category I registration is given to government and government-related foreign investors including sovereign wealth funds. (Photo by Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels)

India’s market regulator recently gave foreign portfolio investor licences to two Russian entities – one a firm and the other an individual.

Alfa Capital Management Company, part of a privately held financial services group, has been registered under two categories—category I and category II—while Vsevolod Rozanov, an executive familiar with India, has been registered under category I.

Category I registration is given to government and government-related foreign investors including sovereign wealth funds. Category II is given to entities that are regulated or have managers who are regulated, such as insurance companies, mutual funds, investment managers/advisors and broker-dealers.

Alfa Capital

Alfa Capital is part of the Alfa Group, one of Russia’s larger privately owned financial groups with interests in oil and gas, telecommunications, media and utilities. Alfa Capital’s website says it is a 30-year-old company that manages 873.8 billion roubles in assets for 1.7 million clients including individuals, investment companies, private funds and charitable organisations. It is licensed to manage investment funds, mutual funds and non-state pension funds.

Vsevolod Rozanov

Vsevolod Rozanov is an investor and holds board positions in Russian companies including Nornickel, a leader in the mining and metals industry. He was formerly the managing partner and chief financial officer of AFK Sistema JSFC, the holding company of one of the largest business houses in Russia.

He is familiar with the Indian market. Before his CFO role, he headed the group’s Indian telecom subsidiary called Sistema Shyam TeleService, a joint venture between Sistema and Shyam Group of India.

Sistema Shyam operated under the MTS brand and was among the telecom companies whose licences were cancelled by the Supreme Court in 2012 when the awarding of licences under D Raja was investigated.

High-level meetings were held to resolve this, and even Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit that year was said to include a discussion on this, also because the Russian government held a more than 19 percent stake in the company. Five years after the cancellation, Sistema Shyam merged with Reliance Communications. In media interviews, Rozanov said the company was wronged in India and had to write off $1.2 billion on the telecom venture.

In 2016, Sistema set up a $50 million Sistema Asia Fund under Sistema Asia Capital, which looked for opportunities in India and Southeast Asia. It sought to invest in two to three Indian startups operating in the consumer retail and technology segments every quarter. Rozanov had oversight over it and used to visit Bengaluru to scout for investment opportunities.