Whirlpool share price jumps 2%, hits all-time high of Rs 2,330

Share price of home appliances manufacturer Whirlpool jumped over 2 percent intraday on November 15, hitting an all-time high of Rs 2,324 per share.

The company reported 63.82 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 128.7 crore in the September quarter. It posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 78.56 crore in the year-ago quarter, Whirlpool of India said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,393.46 crore as against Rs 1,181.5 crore in the corresponding period last year, a growth of 17.94 percent.