you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2019 03:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Whirlpool share price jumps 2%, hits all-time high of Rs 2,330

The stock witnessed spurt in volume by more than 1.17 times and was trading at new all-time value of Rs 2,330 per share.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Share price of home appliances manufacturer Whirlpool jumped over 2 percent intraday on November 15, hitting an all-time high of Rs 2,324 per share.

The company reported 63.82 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 128.7 crore in the September quarter. It posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 78.56 crore in the year-ago quarter, Whirlpool of India said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,393.46 crore as against Rs 1,181.5 crore in the corresponding period last year, a growth of 17.94 percent.

The stock witnessed spurt in volume by more than 1.17 times and was trading at Rs 2,330 per share. It was quoting at Rs 2,324.00, up Rs 36.10, or 1.58 percent, and was trading with volumes of 6,859 shares, compared to its five day average of 5,387 shares, an increase of 27.32 percent.

First Published on Nov 15, 2019 03:29 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Whirlpool

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

