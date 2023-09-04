Which were the top performing bluechips in August? Look inside your kitchen

Should equity investors start looking at agri-commodities as an investible asset class?

For traders starved of action in this sideways market, a stroll through their kitchen might turn out to be nothing less than an adrenaline-soaked adventure. Or even a lesson in diversification.

Just as prices of tomatoes and other vegetables have started to cool off, it is the turn of pulses to make a splash.

As per data from agri-commodities exchange NCDEX, spot prices of chana soared over 22 percent in August, while that of moong climbed nearly 13 percent.

In contrast, the top performer in the Nifty pack during the month was Tech Mahindra at 7.7 percent, followed by Cipla (6.92 percent) and M&M (6.79 percent).

Not just that, even a commodity like barley has outperformed all but one Nifty constituent in August. Kitchen staple wheat too has beaten 43 of the 50 Nifty stocks in terms of monthly performance.

Reading the Pulse

With all the action seemingly shifting to the kitchen and vegetable mandis, does this mean equity investors should start looking at agri-commodities as an investible asset class?

Market experts are not so sure.

“Diversification is a must for investors, but I don’t think agri-commodities are the way to go. Firstly, the lot sizes are very big in this segment, which makes it unfeasible for a majority of retail investors.

“Secondly, since futures trade in agri-commodities like pulses and oilseeds is currently banned by the government, the only way for retail investors to participate is physical purchase from mandis and storing in warehouses etc, which again is not suitable for the common investor,” Manoj Kumar Jain, Head- Commodity & Currency Research at Prithvi Finmart, told Moneycontrol.

Retail participation in this segment can be promoted through steps like launching agri ETFs, as has been done for commodities like gold and silver, Jain said.

Futures trading is allowed for agricultural products like turmeric, coriander, castor seed, cotton, among others.

Besides, options trading was started a few years back for agri items like guar seed and guar gum, but the volumes are very low at the moment, which again is a roadblock for retail investors, he added.

Lentil prices have been on the boil this year despite several interventions by the government. Erratic monsoon rains in major growing states like Maharashtra and Karnataka coupled with falling acreage have led to a supply squeeze, driving prices northwards.

Seeking to rein in prices, the Centre in January this year announced an extension of the duty-free import policy for tur and urad till March 31, 2024. The government on June 2 this year also imposed stock limits on the two pulses allowing traders to keep only limited amount of stocks and offload the remaining.

Looking to shift consumption for those who cannot afford the expensive arhar, the Centre on August 9 launched chana dal as ‘Bharat Dal’ in retail packs of Rs 60 per kg.

Agri Futures

While equity and debt segments hog the majority of headlines, organised futures trading in agricultural commodities has a nearly 150-year long history in India.

The Bombay Cotton Trade Association was set up in 1875 to trade cotton derivatives contracts. In the following years, institutions for futures trade in oilseeds and foodgrains like wheat and rice were formed.

Futures trade in a variety of farm commodities flourished between the first and second world wars, but post-Independence, alleged manipulations in prices forced the government to ban most farm futures trade.

Agriculture has always been a politically sensitive topic in India, and futures trading in the sector has repeatedly been blamed for price manipulation, inflation and a host of other ills.

However, many experts maintain the segment has been unfairly targeted, and that the futures market actually helps farmers in risk management as they can pre-fix the sale price of their produce, while buyers too can be assured of stable supplies at a pre-determined price.

The latest ban on futures trading in agri commodities came in 2021 when the Centre suspended nine farm futures initially for a year and then extended by another year until December 2023.

In December last year, industry body Commodity Participants Association of India (CPAI) had urged the government and Sebi to allow exchanges to resume trading in agricultural derivatives contracts.

The association suggested that increasing margin and lowering open interest limits for commodity derivatives contracts may be resorted to in case significant volatility is observed in agri-commodity derivatives.