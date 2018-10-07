Where is rupee headed? Technical chart suggest a move towards Rs 80/$

Abhishek Karande

The rupee surpassed a multi-year breakout level of 68.80 against US dollar which has been in place since August 2013 triggering a fresh trend that is now expected to unfold, and the pair could possibly continue to keep moving in the northern trajectory.

These levels have been withheld over a period of five years. However, the multi-year breakout, which has in-built parabolic strength, could possibly surpass the estimations ahead and is also the inflection point for the new trend to commence.

This breakout has unfolded from the ascending triangle pattern on the higher side and is expected to act as a continuation. Based on the pattern, the target for the USD/INR is placed at 79.20/80 level.

The pair could possibly witness minor halts while it travels all the way up to Rs 79.20/80 vs the US dollar. These intermediate levels are now placed at Rs 76.50 and Rs 78.60 against dollar.

Rising crude oil prices and the rupee at historical highs are a double whammy for investors, with USD/INR likely to continue its march in the uncharted territory toward 79.20/80. Brent crude also continues to stay above $84, and the immediate possible upside can be seen at $87.

The benchmark Nifty index had posted a historical high at 11,760 and later breached the intermediate supports of 11,450–11,500.

This triggered the correction on the charts and bears later penetrated the 11,200 level in a single blow, dragging the index to the threshold supports of 10,850.

Later, the bounce back was capped at 11,150–11,200 levels. The index is now expected to remain under pressure as long as it stays below the intermediate level of 10,500 and major level of 10,850.

The index has breached multiple trend lines on the chart and posted a decisive close below the 200 DMA, losing more than 600 points in a single week.

The gap down opening during the week indicated that the index could continue to oscillate lower, and now the intermediate supports are 10,120.

These supports could be taken out as the bears will make an attempt to breach the psychological mark of 10,000. However, this correction holds the potential to travel beyond the 10,000 mark until 9,800 (cmp, Nifty 10,316).

Disclaimer: The author is Technical & Alternate Strategist at IndiaNivesh Securities Limited. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.