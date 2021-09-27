business When will Nifty 50 cross 20,000 target & which stocks will drive the rally? Nifty 50 index has more than doubled from its pandemic lows in the wildest bull market in history. The majority of investors continue to remain in a denial mode as certain pockets of the economy are still in the doldrums and are busy searching for the elusive peak. But the bubble continues to expand and the market continues to surprise everyone on the upside. MC Pro's Sachin Pal, in his latest report, predicts the timelines for Nifty breaching the all-important 20,000 mark. Karunya Rao caught up with him to find out the timelines to watch out for. Listen in.