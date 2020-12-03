Wheat prices likely to stabilise as free grain distribution scheme ends

Agriculture ministry data shows that wheat prices in Uttar Pradesh, the biggest producer, have dropped to Rs 1,650 a quintal from Rs 1,700 on November 19.

Wheat prices, which have dropped Rs 50-150 a quintal across the country in the last fortnight, could rise in December as the Centre ends distribution of free food grains through the Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY).

Data from the Ministry of Agriculture shows that wheat prices in Uttar Pradesh, the biggest producer, dropped to Rs 1,650 a quintal from Rs 1,700 on November 19.

In Madhya Pradesh, where superior wheat is grown, prices declined to Rs 1,850 from Rs 2,000 on November 20.

“Prices had dropped because there was no real demand for atta (wheat flour). Demand for biscuits and bakery products were all down in view of novel coronavirus pandemic,” said MK Dattaraj, Managing Director of Bengaluru-based Krishna Flour Mills.

Prices gained in early November mainly on festival demand.

Besides coronavirus, the Cente's move to distribute 10 million tonnes of wheat and rice free of cost to the poorest of the poor, or the people living below poverty line, under the PMGKY also affected flour consumption from the open market.

The free distribution led to a drop in demand for flour, which, in turn, kept wheat prices below the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 1,925 a quintal fixed for this year’s rabi market season that began on April 1.

“Free distribution of PMGKY was extended till November-end. There has been no announcement that it will be extended. So, we can now look for some demand to emerge,” said Raj Narayan Gupta, a Delhi-based flour miller.

The country's wheat stocks could last till the end of the month, keeping prices stable.

“After that, the Centre could offer stocks with the Food Corporation of India (FCI) under the open market sale scheme (OMSS) to keep prices under control,” Gupta said.

As on September 30, the FCI had 47.83 million tonnes of wheat against the government mandated 17.52 million tonnes operational stocks and three million tonnes of the strategic reserve as on October 1.

The operational stocks are used for distribution through ration shops under welfare schemes, while the strategic reserve for an emergency such as a drought or floods.

“Currently, we have over 37 million tonnes of stocks with FCI. We had a record 27.5 million tonnes of wheat stocks in April this year. Besides, the Government procured 40 million tonnes,” said Pramod Kumar, Senior Vice-President, Roller Flour Mills Federation of India.

One problem with the OMSS of wheat by the FCI is that it tends to pass on its carrying costs, including interest, to buyers, mainly bulk consumers such as flour mills.

The costs are far higher than open market prices or landed cost of imported wheat. Ultimately, this results in FCI being left with bulging stocks and a part of it goes waste.

This time, there is a talk of the government offering wheat under OMSS at Rs 1,840 a quintal, which Gupta said could be a good offer.

Kumar said that such an option has emerged as the Niti Aayog, the government think-tank, was considering how to increase wheat consumption in the open market.

Meanwhile, wheat sowing during the current Rabi season is marginally better than the same period last year.

According to the agriculture ministry, wheat has been planted on 151.58 lakh hectares till November-end against 150.49 during the year-ago period.

Kumar and Gupta said that wheat production this year would be as good as last year in view of conducive climate.

“The soil moisture is good and we could have another record crop,” Kumar said.

“The current cool weather will also support the wheat crop,” Gupta said.

In the last Rabi sowing season for which crop was harvested in April, wheat production was estimated at a record 107.59 million tonnes.

“The trade thinks we produced 116 million tonnes,” said Dattaraj, concurring with the view of a good crop this season too.

Globally, wheat production is seen higher by a million tonne, according to the projections of the International Grains Council and Agriculture Marketing Information System of UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization for this season (July 2020-June 2021). The US Department of Agriculture, however, pegs the output higher by nine million tonnes.

Carryover stocks are seen higher than last year, with estimates ranging from six to 22 million tonnes. This will keep wheat prices on the leash until the season end.

For India, this will make wheat exports a tough proposition unless government-to-government orders are got.

This year, India gained much through wheat exports mainly in view of restrictions imposed by various governments to tackle coronavirus. During April-September this year, wheat exports surged 206 percent as Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Lebanon and Afghanistan bought Indian wheat.

“Bangladesh bought Indian wheat as it turned competitive after Red Sea wheat prices were raised,” said Dattaraj.

Currently, wheat is quoting at 52-week high of $260-265 (Rs 19,200-19,600) a tonne from the US, Europe, and Argentina. Prices are up between 20 and 33 percent this year, depending on the destinations.

(Subramani Ra Mancombu is a journalist based in Chennai who writes on commodities and agriculture)