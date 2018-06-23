What’s in store for the upcoming week? Equity99 tells you 3 stocks to bet on

Equity99

The upcoming week will be quite volatile on the back of June series’ expiry in F&O market. On Monday, investors could react to the outcome of the OPEC meeting and crude prices would be closely watched along with OMCs.

Geopolitics will remain in focus and developments in the trade spat between the US and China will be closely watched. India will hold meetings with US officials on June 26.

Varroc Engineering’s IPO will open the same day as well and will close on June 28.

D-Street will also react on outcomes of Nifty majors’ AGMs like Asian Paints, SBI, HDFC Bank and HUL. Asian Paints will hold it’s AGM on June 26, while SBI will hold its AGM on June 28.

HDFC Bank and HUL will hold their respective AGMs on June 29.

Several midcap companies’ board meetings will be held next week for fund raising. Some names include Zuari Agro, Sharda Corp, Karur Vysya Bank, Capital First, PNB Housing Finance, DHFL, Zodiac Clothing and JK Cements.

Here are three stocks to focus on.

Tata Steel | Rating: Buy

Tata Steel plans to double its existing domestic capacity in the next 5 years through a mix of organically like debottlenecking Kalinganagar plant for 5mmtpa and Jamshedpur for ~1mmtpa. It’s acquisition of both Bhushan assets under IBC will also add inorganic capex.

Tata Steel is banking upon limited capacity addition and strong demand growth in India. India’s steel demand has remained strong over the last few quarters with 5%+ growth in the past 8 months.

We believe Tata Steel is an ideal play on the domestic steel growth story, with the acquisition of Bhushan Steel is expected to provide volume growth in the near term. We are recommending a BUY.

Sun Pharma | Rating: Buy

Sun Pharma had received an Establishment Inspection Report from the USFDA for its Halol facility. This plant was last inspected in February 2018, a warning letter status since December, 2015 wherein the FDA issued three observations for the injectable manufacturing block. This EIR implies closure of both the observations and the warning letter issue.

As the regulatory issue at Halol has been resolved, new ANDA approvals held back for the last three years should commence. Plus, the company should be able to gradually increase sales for the current portfolio, where it had lost market share. We are recommending a BUY.

Suryaamba Spinning Mills | Rating: Buy

Suryaamba Spinning Mills is a leading manufacturer of specialty synthetic spun yarns. The core competitive strength of the company is its innovative product range, specifically tailor-made for the customers.

The company has current capacity of 45,000 spindles with the state of the art ultra-modern manufacturing machinery. It has installed value addition equipment, aims to fulfill the demand of export market and enhance profitability, with a capital expenditure of Rs. 10cr. It plans to fund this capex by using a mix of promoter's equity, retained earnings and debt to ensure sustainable growth for the company in the future.

The Company expects good demand for its products in domestic as well as international markets. The domestic market is on the path of healthy growth because of the demonetization and GST. We believe Suryaamba is well placed to capture this structural shift aided by solid management pedigree hence we are recommending a BUY.

The author is Founder, Equity99. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.