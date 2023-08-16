What US banks’ Q2 results tell us about Indian IT sector’s outlook

North America is the mainstay of the Indian IT companies, accounting for 50-80 percent of their revenues

Top banks in the US have reported a surge in profits for the quarter ended June, but uneven technology spend growth and increasing focus on insourcing can be a near-term negative for domestic IT services firms, analysts said. North America is the mainstay of the Indian IT companies, accounting for 50-80 percent of their revenues. Segment-wise, the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) vertical generates around 40 percent of the Indian IT industry’s topline. The US banking sector, therefore, can be...