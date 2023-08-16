English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    What US banks’ Q2 results tell us about Indian IT sector’s outlook

    American banks are increasingly shifting from third-party consulting to investments in own technology employees in global capability centres (GCCs)

    Abhishek Mukherjee
    August 16, 2023 / 12:45 PM IST
    What US banks’ Q2 results tell us about Indian IT sector’s outlook

    North America is the mainstay of the Indian IT companies, accounting for 50-80 percent of their revenues

    Top banks in the US have reported a surge in profits for the quarter ended June, but uneven technology spend growth and increasing focus on insourcing can be a near-term negative for domestic IT services firms, analysts said. North America is the mainstay of the Indian IT companies, accounting for 50-80 percent of their revenues. Segment-wise, the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) vertical generates around 40 percent of the Indian IT industry’s topline. The US banking sector, therefore, can be...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | India: Young, restless, and hopeful  

      Aug 11, 2023 / 01:57 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: A deep dive into the equity market outlook, can India push the learning curve u...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers