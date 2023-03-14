 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

What to watch in money markets for signs of systemic bank stress

Bloomberg
Mar 14, 2023 / 11:44 AM IST

The failure of Silicon Valley Bank has stirred concern additional banks might also be in danger of a funding shortfall.

Buildings in the Manhattan skyline in New York, U.S., on Thursday June 17, 2021. New York state's pandemic mandates were lifted last week, after 70% of the adult population has now been given at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine. Photographer: Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg

Investors are zeroing in on key parts of the market for short-term dollar borrowing to determine if and how signs of systemic stress might be emerging after the biggest US bank collapse in over a decade.

The failure of Silicon Valley Bank has stirred concern additional banks might also be in danger of a funding shortfall. Yet while the stocks of a number of purportedly at-risk firms such as First Republic Bank and Western Alliance Bancorp have taken a record beating and there have been some notable movements in parts of funding markets, the broader system appears to be holding firm for now.

That may change though.

Here are some of the funding-market indicators to look at for potential signs of pressure and areas to be contemplating for possible knock-on effects.