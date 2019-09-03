What to buy? Economy-linked stocks likely to make a comeback; 20 companies to bet on

The slowdown might not be good for the economy but it can be good for your portfolio, say experts. The recent fall in the markets is an opportunity for long-term investors to build a portfolio at better valuations.

India's GDP growth dropped to a six-year low to 5% in the April-June quarter, the slowest in six years, official figures released on August 30 show.

The global economy, too, is showing signs of a recession. The US, the world’s largest economy, slowed a bit more than initially thought in the second quarter.

In India, the government has taken a string of measures to arrest the falling growth. Roll back of higher tax surcharge on foreign investors, tweaks in FDI norms and merger of public sector banks to name a few.

Those looking to build long-term portfolios should include stocks linked to the economy, say experts.

“The recent measures announced by the government are likely to benefit sectors such as auto, banks and housing finance as well as infrastructure, etc. that have underperformed due to economic slowdown and liquidity concerns in NBFCs,” Ajit Mishra, Vice President Research, Religare Broking, told Moneycontrol.

With the government keeping an eye on the fundamentals, analysts are hopeful of more such moves.

“Economy-linked stocks are back in trend, as these stocks have a direct correlation to the economy and were the hardest hit in the past few months. For example, the liquidity squeeze affected NBFCs, infra stocks to a great extent as the lack of trust in the system muted further lending and hence halted the cycle of cash flows,” said Umesh Mehta, Head of Research, SAMCO Securities.

“However, during ensuing rallies, the bounce-back of these stocks will be the highest. If macros and micros are favourable, the bounce will sustain but that seems unlikely and the rally seems short-lived,” he said.

A list of stocks and sectors that are likely to benefit the most from a revival in the economy: