What the charts and options data say about the current market rally

The bounce has taken fundamental analysts by surprise, as there has been few signs of an economic revival
Shishir Asthana @moneycontrolcom
Array ( [A18ID] => 1588220107769.960177 [_gid] => GA1.2.1423956911.1588220108 [_gat] => 1 [_gcl_au] => 1.1.1641586392.1588220108 [_ga] => GA1.1.1951428660.1588220108 [_fbp] => fb.1.1588220109344.1956002903 [__gads] => ID=6a9d680016844f69:T=1588220109:S=ALNI_MYEWh3ec9d1tPghgTFmMOjz7UK_Hw [OB-USER-TOKEN] => d0767199-4859-4d81-aaca-05fa1687750d [GED_PLAYLIST_ACTIVITY] => W3sidSI6Ikw4dTkiLCJ0c2wiOjE1ODgyMjAxMTQsIm52IjoxLCJ1cHQiOjE1ODgyMjAxMTAsImx0IjoxNTg4MjIwMTEwfV0. [_ga_4S48PBY299] => GS1.1.1588220108.1.0.1588220114.0 ) 1
To view the full content of this article, you have to be a Pro:
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro:
What's included: