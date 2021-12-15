What stocks were mutual funds buying and selling in November?

Mutual fund (MF) activity remained strong in November as inflows into equity and equity-oriented schemes more than doubled from the previous month.

In fact, domestic institutional investors (DIIs), including MFs, supported equities when foreign institutional investors (FIIs) started withdrawing money in bulk during the month, amidst fears of faster bond-tapering and strong expectations of a rate hike in the US.

Equity and equity-oriented MF schemes saw inflows worth Rs 11,600 crore in November 2021, significantly higher than the Rs 5,200 crore in October.

"A healthy trend of maturity among retail investors were seen as higher inflows were witnessed during the market fall in November 2021," said ICICI Direct.

FIIs net sold shares worth nearly Rs 40,000 crore in November, from Rs 25,572 crore in October. DIIs net bought Rs 30,560 crore in November, compared to Rs 4,471 crore the previous month.

SIP inflows, at Rs 11,000 crore in November, was higher than the Rs 10,500 crore the previous month.

Equity-oriented MFs see net inflow

"Correction in equity markets in November provided investors a good opportunity. Consequently, equity-oriented MFs witnessed a robust net inflow of Rs 11,615 crore in November. This was the ninth consecutive month of net inflows," said Himanshu Srivastava, Associate Director, Manager, Research, at Morningstar India.

Since March this year, equity-oriented funds have received net inflows of Rs 85,381 crore. "Before that, they were witnessing net outflows for eight consecutive months -- from July 2020 to February 2021, losing Rs 46,791 crore. Clearly, the trend has now reversed," said Srivastava.

In November, the BSE Sensex and Nifty50 corrected nearly 4 percent. Both indices fell nearly 9 percent from their record highs seen on October 19.

Leaders and laggards

ICICI Direct collated a list of 10 stocks each from largecaps, midcaps and smallcaps, which saw the maximum buying and selling in November 2021.

During November, in the largecap category, there was heavy buying by asset management companies (AMCs) in Yes Bank, Berger Paints India, Bandhan Bank, Colgate-Palmolive and Eicher Motors.

Vedanta, Zomato, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Bosch, and GAIL (India) witnessed the highest selling by MFs in this segment.

Among midcaps, there was strong buying by AMCs in Vodafone Idea, JSW Energy, APL Apollo Tubes, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, and Devyani International in November.

On the other side, there was heavy buying by MFs in Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, Tata Power Company, GMR Infrastructure, Bharat Heavy Electricals, and Macrotech Developers, in midcaps, during the month.

In the smallcap space, AMCs made the strongest buying in Indiabulls Housing Finance, Fino Payments Bank, Thangamayil Jewellery, Welspun Corp, and Granules India.

However, BSE, Railtel Corporation of India, Phillips Carbon Black, PNB Housing Finance, and Siyaram Silk Mills saw maximum selling by MFs, in smallcaps, in November.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.